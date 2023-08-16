EA Sports and NHL 24 recently held a community day where fans and members of the press could get a sneak peek at the upcoming ice hockey simulator. In a hands-off preview, we watched the game in action via a livestream that was taking place elsewhere. A number of major changes are coming to the classic hockey franchise, including new game engines, ways to play, and more.

It’s a very exciting time to be a hockey fan, and NHL 24 looks like it’s ready to deliver some truly memorable action to fans worldwide. From new mechanics to a release date, we’ve got all the important details.

NHL 24 reveals the brand-new Exhaust System during press preview

One thing that makes ice hockey so great is the moment-to-moment decision-making - everyone on the team has to contribute, and NHL 24 makes that clear with new gameplay, like the Exhaust System. It’s a brand-new system and looks to make the game offer the same adrenaline that real ice hockey offers players and fans.

The game looks stunning, from close-ups to the gameplay (Image via EA Sports)

The Exhaust System will add a new intensity to the game and reward aggressive moments in the attack zone with incredible momentum-swinging hockey moments. This comes in two parts: The Goalie Fatigue System and the Sustained Pressure System.

The gameplay has been completely redone using this system. While we didn’t get hands-on with this in NHL 24, the videos offered looked incredible. Though these are two systems, they work together to create incredible moments on the ice.

The Goalie Fatigue System has goalies in NHL 24 building or losing fatigue as the game progresses. As shots are made on the goal, passes in the crease occur, and time in the zone takes place, the goalie will slowly grow more fatigued, making it harder to stop shots.

Every player and moment looks stunning (Image via EA Sports)

However, they can recover by clearing the puck during Face Offs, Time-outs, and Play Stoppage - exempting icing. This will make playing as the goalie more exciting and will make the game feel more realistic.

There will also be over 50 new desperation saves and fatigue recovery animations. You will be able to tell when the goalie is weakening by how they stand and how they move to react to passes and shots.

They compared some action from the previous NHL season, which was the primary inspiration for this new system. Then, they offered some gameplay, which looked incredibly similar.

The Sustained Pressure System will reward teams who spend longer moments in the attack zone and will force the defense to react to it accordingly. Teams can build up the Sustained Pressure Meter through puck possession, hits, and shots within the offensive zone.

It’s also incredibly easy to see how that pressure buildup is going, as it appears on the ice in a clean, easy-to-see UI. If a team fils the meter, they get 30 seconds of Adrenaline Effect, which increases passing speed and accuracy.

However, the defensive team also gets debuffed, with Pinned Effect. It impacts their skating and forces them to find new ways to defend. It can be countered by clearing the puck for 5 continuous seconds.

These new systems will make each game of NHL 24 feel different from the last. You aren’t always going to use the same strategy and offensive tricks, and that’s going to make gameplay exceptional.

NHL 24’s new physics engine allows for physics-based contact

It’s not all just about tactics and strategy on the ice. NHL 24 has a new physics engine that allows for meaningful checking and shoving of opposing players. It looks like it will be easy to manage just how hard you knock a player and where you try to send them.

You can easily flick the right stick to shove, and there’s also a lesser chance of a penalty being applied. It’s a great way to try and safely get access to the puck during heated moments on the ice.

Can you handle the pressure on the ice? (Image via EA Sports)

If you want to really slam someone, you hold back on the right stick to get your weight ready and then flick forward to slam the other player in NHL 24. It’s a system that makes sense and looks like it will be fun to use.

NHL 24 features new Total Control button layout

A new controller setup was also revealed for NHL 24, the Total Control Layout. It’s designed to give players more access than ever to the biggest moves and highlight-reel-inspiring plays in the game without having a ton of experience.

It looks like a much easier way to play the game, to make fakeouts, passing, and Lacrosse shots more accessible than ever before. I’m a big fan of accessibility in gaming, especially sports titles, so I’m excited to get hands-on with this. You don’t have to use this, though.

A snapshot from behind the scenes at NHL Community Day (Image via EA Sports)

There’s also the new Vision Passing System, which lets you easily pass to anyone on the ice. You’ll see a button over your teammate’s heads, which corresponds with the face buttons on your controller.

This is an incredible, important addition to the game. One-touch passing is a great idea, but do remember that speed and accuracy of your passes will still vary depending on the situation.

There’s also the Instinct System for goalies. You can control the goalie how you’d like, but you can also let the Instinct System predict where the shot is going. Do you trust your instincts? If so, this is the system for you.

NHL 24 confirms Crossplay, EASHL, and HUT details

While NHL 24 has crossplay, it is slightly limited. You have access to crossplay within your same console generation - so PS5/Xbox X|S and PS4/Xbox One. This is perfectly acceptable, though. You also have access to mixed clubs, and you can communicate with players in-game and in the waiting lobbies.

Every part of the upcoming NHL game looks stellar (Image via EA Sports)

There will also be a single leaderboard structure, so social play will feel competitive and engaging across both generations of consoles. There will also be a World of Chel Battlepass, with a wide array of cosmetics on the free and premium levels.

Perhaps the biggest thing about this is that vanity items you accrue in NHL 24 will carry over to the next NHL game, which is massive. There’s nothing worse than spending money or time on cosmetics only to have them vanish. Players will also be able to buy specific cosmetics for their players instead of relying just on lootboxes.

Cale Makar, cover star of NHL 24 (Image via EA Sports)

If that’s not enough, EASHL will evolve as well. Players will have a do-or-die format for online play and a 16-game path to the playoffs. Winning earns points, and losses eliminate players. There’s going to be a Global Champion crowned after the playoffs, so it should be very competitive and exciting to take part in.

The updated HUT Social Sharing system will make it easier for players to show off their rosters and achievements in-game via social media. The UI looks clean, neat, and easy to put on Twitter, TikTok, or even YouTube shorts.

In Conclusion

Soon, fans will learn more about NHL 24 (Image via EA Sports)

NHL 24 looks incredible so far. I’m not really keen on any flavor of battle pass, but as long as it’s not pay-to-win, that’s all I truly care about. The gameplay looks intense. It also looks to be accessible for returning players/newcomers.

I’ve been a hockey fan since I was a much younger man, so I’m elated to see what this will bring gamers when the title finally launches on October 6, 2023. The future of ice hockey on consoles looks bright.