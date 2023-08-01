When will NHL 24 Playtest be available? Recent updates on EA Sports' latest installment of hockey game

The 2022-23 National Hockey League season came to an exciting conclusion with the Vegas Golden Knights clinching the Stanley Cup. Now hockey fans are expecting the release of NHL 24. The 38th edition of EA Sports' highly popular NHL video game series is on the horizon, and recent updates have surfaced about playtest.

The countdown has begun for NHL 24, and the anticipation for its release is at an all-time high. The previous NHL titles from EA Sports have garnered immense popularity among fans, setting the bar high for the forthcoming edition.

The latest buzz surrounding NHL 24 comes from an NHL esports insider known as Bones. He took to Twitter to share the thrilling news with the hockey gaming community, stating:

"BREAKING: The NHL 24 Community Playtest will be available from August 14th - August 18th, per sources."

Bones @BonesOnDemand



#NHL24 BREAKING: The NHL 24 Community Playtest will be available from August 14th - August 18th, per sources.

If you're eager to participate in future NHL Playtests and be among the first to experience an NHL game, you can register your account with EA Playtesting. Complete the brief intro survey on the official ea.com website for a chance to join the upcoming NHL Playtest sessions.

However, it's important to note that participation in NHL 24 Playtests comes with certain confidentiality obligations. The players who are selected to take part in the exclusive playtesting program must agree to the Pre-Release Feedback Agreement (Closed). It emphasizes that all aspects of the playtest program must remain strictly confidential.

The participants are prohibited from capturing, producing, distributing, or publishing any content related to the NHL game on social media or elsewhere. Failure to comply with these confidentiality guidelines may result in exclusion from future playtest programs.

So, mark your calendars, register for the Community Playtest, and get ready to lace up your virtual skates for the most immersive NHL gaming experience yet!

NHL 24 release date speculation

The highly anticipated NHL game is speculated to have a release date of Friday, October 13, 2023, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with early access available on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. EA Sports has maintained a consistent release schedule for their sports games, including the NHL series.

For instance, NHL 22 was released worldwide on Friday, October 15, 2021, with early access starting three days earlier. Similarly, NHL 23 hit the market on Friday, October 11, 2022, also with a three-day early access period. Typically, NHL games are launched in the second week of October, featuring this early access window.