Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds release date announced

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, an upcoming mobile game for iOS and Android by Netmarble, has finally revealed a release date. The game, set in the Ni No Kuni universe, with art by Studio Ghibli, will be released this summer when it comes to the western world.

The mobile RPG boasts a vast open world in the Ni No Kuni franchise, where players can get into battles, take on quests, and so much more.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds heads to the west this May

Thankfully, fans of the Ni No Kuni franchise won’t have to wait very long. The official release date for iOS and Android has been revealed to be May 25, 2022, for both platforms. In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, players are in a futuristic city, playing a VR game known as “Soul Divers.”

The players will learn that the virtual city they’re in is quite real and will be tasked with helping save it from a forthcoming calamity. Players will pick one of the five classes to battle with monsters, meet new characters, and have Familiars to aid them in battle.

Ni No Kuni classes:

Swordsman

Witch

Engineer

Rogue

Destroyer

This particular Ni No Kuni game is focused on multiplayer action, so players will be able to team up for PVP and PVE in this gorgeous world. Players will also be able to customize their Kingdom and decorate it the way they wish it to be.

In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, players can rebuild their Kingdom by completing quests and events that will cycle through the game’s lifetime. There has not been a great deal of information or gameplay footage revealed so far for the game, but what has been shown is beautiful.

The Studio Ghibli art that the franchise is famous for really stands out among its mobile peers. The game can also be pre-registered on the App Store or on Google Play, and doing so will grant the player the Explorer’s Outfit. In addition, joining the game’s Discord channel gives Catarumpus Hat and a special title.

Netmarble's next Ni No Kuni adventure is a gorgeous one, for sure (Image via Netmarble)

How to pre-register and join Discord:

Click this link

Click the appropriate device (iOS or Android)

Click the “Go to Discord” button to join their channel

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds releases on mobile devices later this month, on May 25, 2022, bringing a multiplayer Ni No Kuni adventure to life. Players will pick a class, use their unique skills and abilities, and partner with powerful Familiars in a brand-new experience.

