Nickmercs shows just how over-powered the MG-82 was in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is not going smoothly. Raven Software seems to have learned nothing from a whole year of adding content to Warzone. Either that, or the massive player base has made them so overconfident that they just don't care anymore.

Raven Software seems to have a tendency to consistently mess up major updates, this time adding a broken weapon to Verdansk. The MG 82 LMG was, however, nerfed and balanced out quickly by the developers, as players started complaining that the time-to-kill on the weapon was not natural. Furthermore, the weapon barely had any recoil, making it lethal across all distances.

Nickmercs comments on the MG-82 nerf in Warzone Season 4

Popular Twitch streamer Nickmercs recently uploaded a YouTube video where he spoke about how he enjoyed the MG-82 LMG in Verdansk, but was glad that the gun was patched up. Warzone veterans will remember the Bruen meta, and LMG lovers will always enjoy it when a broken LMG falls out of the sky in Warzone.

Below is what Nickmercs had to say on the MG-82 nerf.

"Don't get me wrong, I am glad they did it sooner as opposed to way later. usually they take forever to nerf anything that is OP. But guys, I am going to miss it. I love LMGs and they are my favorite guns to use in Warzone."

Nickmercs dropped 28 kills alone, even after dying twice to what he claimed were stream snipers. Of those 28 kills, the majority of the eliminations were secured using the MG-82. While he did carry a Mac-10, he rarely used it, choosing to stick with the LMG even in close combat situations. This shows how alarmingly broken the MG-82 was in Warzone prior to the nerf.

Though he was downed and executed in the final circle, his squadmates pushed through to grab the victory that Nickmercs totally deserved after dominating the lobby throughout the game.

While it is great that the MG-82 has been nerfed, there are a plethora of other bugs and glitches in Warzone Season 4 that Raven Software needs to pay swift attention to as well.

