Nickmercs talks about prospective COD: Warzone return- Here is what he said

Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff, one of the co-owners of the FaZe Clan, recently spoke about making a return to COD: Warzone during a livestream.

Nickmercs initially gained fame for his Fortnite content, and was part of the 100 Thieves content creation group from 2018 until around May 2019, when he had a falling out with the organization. He then decided to join FaZe, and in recent months, has spent most of his time streaming Apex Legends.

During a recent livestream on September 3, Nickmercs was engaging with fans about his future with respect to Apex Legends, and whether he plans to engage in competitive play in the future. The streamer then spoke about a prospective return to COD: Warzone, and divulged that it might not happen in the near future.

Nickmercs says he has zero desire to return to COD: Warzone anytime soon

Nickmercs was in the middle of a Q&A session with his Twitch viewers when a fan asked him about a prospective return to COD: Warzone. In recent months, Nickmercs has complained about COD: Warzone multiple times. The game has seen an increase in the number of hackers/cheaters in recent months, leading to a number of streamers, such as Nickmercs himself, moving on to other shooters.

Regardless, the streamer participated in the recent COD Vanguard reveal event and said that a return to COD: Warzone is not on the cards just yet:

“I used to play Warzone bro, and I have zero desire to get on that game. Like, literal zero. I don’t wanna play it. I don’t wanna play tournaments in it. I don’t want to play nothing. However, Nick wasn’t completely against returning to the COD battle royale. When the new one comes out, am I gonna try it? Absolutely. But for right now, Nah.”

Nickmercs has called out COD developers many times and wants a new, more effective anti-cheat system. The streamer made it clear that he will not be playing the game until that happens, although he plans to try COD: Vanguard when it is officially released. COD: Vangaurd is set to be released on September 5. Hence, fans might not have to wait too long to see him return to the COD series.

