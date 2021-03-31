Night Panther vs Mr. Waggor: Which Free Fire pet is more helpful for aggressive players?

Garena Free Fire is a versatile title that offers many dynamic features and functions to its players. One of the most important features that it offers are the pets that enhance the gameplay on the battlefield with special powers.

Since Free Fire is a Battle Royale title, there is always a push-and-pull between aggressive and passive players. The aggressive players need certain combinations of characters and pets to assist them on the ground instead of passive players.

Night Panther and Mr. Waggor are popular pets in Free Fire, and this article will compare the two to conclude which one of them will be a better pet for aggressive players in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Night Panther and Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Night Panther's ability - Weight Training

Night Panther in Free Fire

The Panther Night possesses an ability called Weight Training. This ability will increase the player's inventory space by 15 at its default level (Level 1).

The player's inventory space increases up to 45 when Night panther is maximized to pet level 7and skill level 3.

Mr. Waggor's ability - Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's skills are known as "Smooth Gloo." Mr. Waggor can deliver 1 gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds if players do not have a gloo wall grenade.

The capacity increases as the level of Mr. Waggor increases. If players have less than two gloo wall grenades, at pet level 7, Mr. Wager will produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds (ability level 3).

Conclusion/ Verdict

Both pets are pretty useful in Free Fire, but regarding the benefits they provide to aggressive players on the ground, it is safe to say that Mr. Waggor is a much better choice than Night Panther.

The Night Panther offers increased inventory space that may be useful for early fights but does not serve a beneficial purpose for aggressive players.

However, Mr. Waggor can produce gloo wall grenades that can help players take shelter and cover via gloo walls while rushing or attacking a squad.

Hence, Mr. Waggor is a better choice for aggressive players than the Night Panther.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

