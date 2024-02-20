Nightingale release time for all regions, pre-load, and more

Inflexion Games has shared the official Nightingale release timings ahead of the game's upcoming launch in a few hours. The upcoming open-world crafting survival game aims to deliver something new compared to genre expectations, so many players eagerly look forward to it. With a key infographic detailing launch times across various regions, players can prep in advance.

With that said, let's look at when players across different countries can dive into the magical Fae Realms and brave the dangers within. Here's all they need to know about Nightingale's launch.

Nightingale release time for all major regions explored

Nightingale release times depict a simultaneous worldwide launch (Image via Inflexion Games)

Nightingale will launch exclusively on PC via early access. In other words, the game will undergo active development while being available for the public to enjoy, with future updates based on feedback from the player base. Fans in the below regions should get their SSDs ready for a brand new magical adventure:

Edmonton, Canada: Feb 20, 2024 at 10 AM

Feb 20, 2024 at 10 AM Los Angeles, USA: Feb 20, 2024 at 9 AM

Feb 20, 2024 at 9 AM Sao Paulo, Brazil: Feb 20, 2024 at 2 PM

Feb 20, 2024 at 2 PM London, UK: Feb 20, 2024 at 5 PM

Feb 20, 2024 at 5 PM Germany: Feb 20, 2024 at 6 PM

Feb 20, 2024 at 6 PM Beijing, China: Feb 21 at 1 AM

Feb 21 at 1 AM Tokyo, Japan: Feb 21, 2024 at 2 AM

Feb 21, 2024 at 2 AM Sydney, Australia: Feb 21, 2024 at 4 AM

Now that players are well acquainted with the Nightingale release times, they may want to prep for getting the game running in the first place. As per our system requirements guide, fans will need to free up 70 GB of space on their PCs to install Nightingale. This makes sense, given its Unreal Engine 5 nature and high visual fidelity.

Can Nightingale be preloaded?

Those who have pre-purchased the game may be wondering if they can pre-install the game before launch. Unfortunately, that is not possible. The game is launching on PC via two storefronts: Steam and Epic Games Store.

Steam doesn't allow preloads for early access titles; Epic Games Store does not have a preload feature. As such, players will need to download the full game before being able to play it.

Check out our Nightingale gameplay overview guide to know more about the game and its mechanics before launch.