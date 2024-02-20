Does Nightingale use Unreal Engine 5?

Inflexion Games' upcoming survival game, Nightingale boasts a unique art style that might help it stand above the rest in its genre. While this is the developer's first first-ever game, the studio is hopeful and has taken an artistic approach, featuring a distinct aesthetic throughout its environment and character models.

Nightingale uses cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 to bring the Fae Realms to life. Using the latest technologies of Epic Games' engine, Inflexion Games is looking forward to bringing a balance between fantasy and realism with its upcoming title.

The title was previously delayed because the studio decided to swap the engine to UE5 from the previous Unreal Engine 4.

Inflexion Games brings the Fae Realm in Nightingale to life using the Unreal Engine 5

Inflexion's upcoming title boasts a vibrant colorful art design (Image via Inflexion Games)

Most titles nowadays use Epic Games' cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 to bring their worlds to life. Nightingale is no exception as it uses the engine to bring a vibrant color palette to the Fae Realms.

Using Unreal Engine 5 can be both a boon and a curse as you will need the proper hardware to run it, and Nightingale is an open-world game on top of that. Fortunately, Inflexion Games has stated the minimum GPU requirements to run the game are GTX 1060 and Radeon RX 580, meaning people with a slightly older system will be able to enjoy it.

Given that it is the developer's first-ever game, it will not be making its way to consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 for the time being. The early access period will be PC-exclusive via Steam and Epic Games Store as of now, although things might change in the future.

Nightingale PC requirements explored

The game features an open world (Image via Inflexion Games)

According to the game's official Steam page, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to play Inflexion Games' upcoming RPG on your PC.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes)

Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes) Processor: Intel Core i5-4430

Intel Core i5-4430 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes)

Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes) Processor: Intel Core i5-8600

Intel Core i5-8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700XT

GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 70 GB available space

The title will be released via early access in a few hours via Epic Games Store and Steam.