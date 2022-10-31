Gotham Knights is an exciting action RPG that takes place in the Batman universe. Players can compete using one of four different heroes from the Batman series, including Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

Each of the characters in Gotham Knights excels in different areas of combat. While this can help in team-based co-op play, the single-player mode can also benefit by focusing on the right builds.

Nightwing is a character that can use his agility and speed to take down foes from up close, or even at a distance. Here are the best skills for players to unlock first in Gotham Knights.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own opinion

Nest and 4 other best starting skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

With lightning fast moves and the ability to soar around the battlefield, Nightwing takes the fight to the skies as well as up close. Keeping his playstyle in mind, players will want to focus on skills that not only improve his melee attacks but also allow him to strike from range.

By finding a nice blend of both, players can engage from almost any distance and maintain a very safe and balanced build that can dispatch almost any foe with ease.

Listed below are the five best skills players should first obtain for Nightwing.

1) Nest (Momentum)

There is so much that goes on in combat, and being able to maintain a player's health pool is important. While one may be able to quickly dodge and duck, eventually, they will take some damage and need to heal.

With Nest, players can summon a special circle onto the ground that will not only damage any foes that walk through it but also heal Nightwing over time. Since the ability can be used both offensively and defensively, it is a great skill that is worth investing in as it can help in almost any situation.

2) Flying Trapeze (Knighthood)

Being able to quickly get around the map and take out enemies from above is one of Nightwing’s specialties. With the Flying Trapeze, players will be able to glide around the map, letting them travel from one place to another with relative ease.

In addition, one can swoop down on unsuspecting enemies and take them out before they're aware of what hit them. With so much aerial mobility, players can also use this ability to get out of a sticky situation, or simply reposition for a better opportunity.

3) Assassin's Mark (Raptor)

Being able to take out priority targets is very important in Gotham Knights. One of the best ways to do so is by using Nightwing's skill of Assassin's Mar, which allows him to mark a target for death.

Once enemies are marked, they will take additional damage, making it easier for them to be taken out. In addition, there are certain quests that the hero can complete that require the slaying of marked targets, making this doubly effective.

This also works great on larger targets like bosses, so that they can be dealt with quickly.

4) Extra Momentum Bar (Acrobat)

When moving through combat in Gotham Knights, Nightwing will build up his momentum bar from dealing damage to foes. The more it is at his disposal, the more damage he will be able to dish out.

With Extra Momentum Bar, players can add another full bar, which they can fill with the resource.

When players have momentum, they can use it to unleash their special abilities, and by doing so can deal devastating damage to their foes, particularly, the bosses that have larger health pools.

5) Aerial Damage Plus (Acrobat)

Attacking from above is one of Nightwing's specialties in Gotham Knights, and doing so with increased damage can allow him to take out foes before they even react. With Aerial Damage Plus, Nightwing gets a boost to his aerial attacks.

This means that when attacking from above, he will often be able to score an attack for a great deal of damage before fully engaging his foe. Combined with his other abilities, he can stay one step ahead and quickly take them out with some follow-up attacks.

