Ninja explains why his decreased Twitch viewership does not bother him

During an interview with the Washington Post, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins spoke at length about his decreased viewership on Twitch.

According to Twitch Tracker, Ninja currently has an average viewership of around 11k. His current numbers pale in comparison to the time when he first came in to the spotlight towards the end of 2017.

Regardless, the Fortnite icon has claimed that his reduced numbers on Twitch do not bother him. Ninja explained that he simply does not have the time to ensure high numbers on Twitch anymore, and that he is instead focused on his family life.

Ninja states he's focused on family despite steep drop in viewership numbers

The first Fortnite content creator to blow up in popularity, Ninja was considered to be the biggest name in the world of streaming for a number of years. The streamer regularly used to average more than 100k viewers on his stream and held the record for the most concurrent viewers during a stream and for being the most subscribed creator on the platform.

Both the records have since been broken, although Ninja is still the most followed creator on Twitch, with 17 million followers. The streamer claimed he had no intention of pulling in more than 100k viewers on his streams anymore and is instead focused on his family:

No one’s gonna stay on top forever, especially when it comes to live-streaming. There’s always somebody new and hot. I have no intention of being that guy anymore. I know I’m not going to pull 100,000 viewers on Twitch anymore. I don’t have time to do that. I have a wife, I have a family.”

Ninja @Ninja @JessicaBlevins and I had a BLAST in this video. Let’s just say it got interesting LOL. Check it out: bit.ly/3n7ntkC .@JessicaBlevins and I had a BLAST in this video. Let’s just say it got interesting LOL. Check it out: bit.ly/3n7ntkC https://t.co/9GfQC7WhNK

The streamer initially used to stream for more than 12 hours on a regular basis earlier. However, nowadays his streams rarely last for more than 4-5 hours. Ninja claimed that his impact went past the world of streaming:

“Fans are focusing on what they can see in front of them, which is numbers and Ninja isn’t getting 100,000 viewers anymore. But what they don’t see is everything we created while we were massive and global recognition we have that’s bigger than just streaming on Twitch.”

The streamer went on to speak about the increased diversity on Twitch, claiming that a range of new content creators are outing out new types of content out there:

“These incredible young creators like TommyInnit, Ludwig, xQc, Hasan, some of them aren’t even gamers. Some of them just make IRL content, and they’re blowing up. It’s awesome.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the Fortnite icon might not be the biggest streamer on Twitch nowadays, he is happy with the platform’s evolution. Ninja is focussed on his family and has no intentions of chasing big numbers on Twitch again.

Edited by Danyal Arabi