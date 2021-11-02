Top 5 streamers who dropped out of high school and college

Streamers often have to struggle a lot to make it big. For several streamers, this meant dedicating more and more hours to streaming, which would naturally take up the time they used for other stuff as well. This is one of the reasons why a lot of streamers have quit their education to make streaming their full-time profession.

Some of the biggest streamers who are ruling the community right now are people who have dropped out of high schools or colleges to make it big in the challenging industry. Luckily for them, their bold move worked out in their favor. Here are some of the top streamers in the community who dropped out of high school or college.

Many big streamers have dropped out of high schools and colleges to make it big in the industry

Pokimane

Pokimane dropped out of college to pursue streaming (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers in the world right now. The Moroccan streamer is quite popular due to her gameplay streams and OfflineTV content. However, the streamer actually used to study chemical engineering before she dropped out to pursue her dream of streaming as a full-time profession. The streamer has now become the co-owner of RTS, a talent management organization, at the young age of 25.

PewDiePie

PewDiePie is one of the most well-known streamers in the world (Image via Sportskeeda)

PewDiePie is definitely a streamer who needs no introduction. The popular YouTuber started off his career after dropping out of Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, a move that was considered "silly" by many of his peers. However, years later, PewDiePie is enjoying the results of his leap of faith as one of the richest YouTubers in the world with over 110 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Ninja

Ninja is one of the most popular Fortnite icons in the world (Image via Sportskeeda)

There simply cannot be a list of streamer success stories without Tyler "Ninja" Blevins in it. Now one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world, Blevins pursued a career in gaming after dropping out of Silver Lake College in Wisconsin, USA. The streamer is currently among the richest streamers in the world and has cemented his place among Epic Games' Fortnite Icons.

Shroud

Shroud dropped out of high school to pursue streaming (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shroud is one of the leading streamers on Twitch right now. He had his goal set from a very young age, and therefore, he dropped out of high school to become a professional streamer. Fortunately, he had the support of his family and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek now has a shocking empire of 9.8 million followers on Twitch.

Tfue

Tfue is a leading Fortnite streamer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Turner "Tfue" Tenney was interested in streaming from a very young age and dropped out of school at the age of 15 to become a professional streamer. At 23, the American streamer is considered one of the leading Fortnite players in the world, despite having quit the game, and has a loyal fanbase of over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All of these streamers made the difficult choice of picking their aspirations over their education. The streamers dreamed big and had faith in their dreams, leading to their immense success now.

Edited by Atul S