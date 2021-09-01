Why did Tfue stop playing Fortnite? Here is what the streamer had to say

Turner "Tfue" Tenny is one of the most popular names associated with the Epic Games' battle royale title, Fortnite. During his prime, he was considered one of the best Fortnite players, and he rose to prominence with the game. However, soon after, Tfue slowly transitioned out of his Fortnite gameplay during Chapter 2 - Season 3.

In a recent interview with Brand Risk, Tfue revealed the real reason he quit Fortnite. The reason is a rather simple one, and does not involve any sort of drama.

Tfue reveals why he quit playing Fortnite

During the course of his podcast interview with Brand Risk, Tfue was asked why he quit playing Fortnite when he attained so much success and fame from the title. Tfue's reason was quite simple - he felt burned out.

You can watch Tfue speak about this from 2:16 in the following video:

Tfue claimed that after two years of streaming Fortnite, he realized that he was feeling burned out. He did not play Fortnite because he enjoyed playing the title, he did so simply to produce content and maintain his viewership.

However, once he realized that he was no longer enjoying the game, he decided to quit Fortnite and explore other battle royale titles, such as Call of Duty and Fall Guys. Assuming that his fanbase would remain loyal to him despite the change in his choice of titles, Tfue went ahead with his decision.

Tfue quit streaming Fortnite during the prime of his career (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is worth noting that Tfue quit Fortnite during the prime of his career, when he was one of the title's top stars in the world. The star streamer also confessed that his burnout was not specific to Fortnite. He could not continue playing a single title for more than two or three years at a go.

Having said that, it should be mentioned that Tfue is not oblivious to the lack of effort on the part of the developers to better Fortnite. He even agreed with a fan who once called Fortnite a "trash game."

Tfue returned to Fortnite after he quit the game, but he was not very pleased with the state of the game. The star streamer can now be seen streaming Apex Legends quite frequently, and he even posts updates about the same on his Twitter handle.

Even though Tfue has garnered immense fame streaming other titles, there's no doubt that he will always remain one of the OG Fortnite stars, and fans would love to see him back in the game sometime.

