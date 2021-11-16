"You disgust me": Fortnite star Ninja hilariously lashes out at Australian pro Fresh

Popular Fortnite star Ninja recently lashed out at his Australian counterpart Fresh for rigging the recent controversial War Effort vote.

The recent War Effort vote in Fortnite between the Combat Shotgun and the Boogie Bomb caused several rifts in the community. Those favoring the latter were extremely upset by the Shotgun winning the vote.

Fresh had made a video asking his fans to vote for the Combat Shotgun. Unfortunately, Ninja felt that this was uncalled for and that being a content creator, Fresh should have sided with the Boogie Bomb.

Naturally, when the Shotgun beat the Boogie Bomb, one Fortnite star called the other out for his poor decision.

"Fresh, if you're watching this, man. What's wrong with you, bro? Let me get this straight. You're a content creator; you're a YouTuber, right? And you think the Combat Shotgun is going to offer more funny clips and more funny moments than a [boogie bomb]? You disgust me."

Fresh responds to Ninja "calling him out" for choosing Combat Shotgun over Boogie Bomb in Fortnite

It was evident that Ninja was taking a hilarious dig at Fresh for his choice and using his influence to sway the vote. However, fans and even Fresh thought it was a genuine diss at the Australian pro, who made a video explaining his choice and replying to Ninja.

According to Fresh, he asked his fans to vote for the Combat Shotgun because the weapon would help players counter sweaty players in Fortnite. If they had voted for the Boogie Bomb instead, it would have given the sweats yet another tool to troll players with fewer skills.

SypherPK reacts to Ninja vs Fresh Fortnite drama

The Fortnite community disagrees with this logic and feels that the Boogie Bomb would have been a better counter to sweats in Fortnite. SypherPK also believes that the Boogie Bomb would be much more helpful when correctly thrown against someone like Bugha.

Ninja @Ninja "I need your help.... nvm" GOD I LOVE BOOGIE BOMBS "I need your help.... nvm" GOD I LOVE BOOGIE BOMBS https://t.co/WYs6uWVaB5

On the other hand, the Combat Shotgun will rely more on weapon skills, something that sweats are already good at. Regardless, SypherPK still feels that Fresh did not necessarily influence the Fortnite War Effort vote between the Combat Shotgun and Boogie Bomb.

By the time Fresh came out with his video, the Shotgun was already winning by a massive margin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer