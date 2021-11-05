How to deal with sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Attack, defense, and runaway strategies

Sweaty players have always existed in Fortnite. Although they are merely trying to grind and maximize their skills, they ruin the causal experience of many players. Fortunately, there are many ways of dealing with sweats.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw its fair share of sweaty players. Owing to its nostalgic nature and throwbacks to Chapter 1, the ongoing season attracted several experienced players.

It was hard to deal with sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, when the season initially began. However, Epic Games added several weapons and items that casual players could use throughout the season to outplay the sweats.

Strategies to deal with sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There are several types of sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. We have aggressive builders who end up erecting skyscrapers in building battles; swift editors who can make holes and one shot with the pump quickly; and finally, there are the sneaky rotators who'll be behind you even before you know it.

Attack strategies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The best attack strategy in the ongoing Fortnite season will be the Sideways loot. Sideways weapons are far superior and easy to use. Players can use the Sideways Mini-gun to rain down on builds. Sideways Rifles also have increasing damage over time. Finally, the Sideways Scythe is an excellent weapon in close-quarter combat.

Another great attacking strategy against sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 would be choosing the fights. Players should only take the battles they know they can win. Whether they have better weapons or height advantage, the right kind of time and place would give them an edge.

How to defend against sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

There are several counters to sweats in the ongoing season. Players can use Armored Walls to reinforce their structures and prevent them from being broken. Players can also camp out turrets to rain down on sweats when they spot one.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Everyone freaked out about this but it ended up being one of the most useful items in the game & not OP as people thought.. Everyone freaked out about this but it ended up being one of the most useful items in the game & not OP as people thought.. https://t.co/J0NUClZi3J

The Chug Splash is also a perfect healing item while defending. It takes no time, and players can stack up to six of them. This can be achieved by landing at a quiet spot with great loot, preferably close to a Sideways Rift. Gathering loot and materials is always a good defending strategy.

Dealing with sweats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 when all else fails

Often, the best strategy against sweats is to run away from the fight. Instead, let them fight against each other and thin the herd. Running away in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, is fairly easy. Players have the Jump Pad traps to evade fights and rotate.

On top of the Jump Pads, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 also has the Broomstick and the Shockwave Launcher to help players evade a fight against sweats.

