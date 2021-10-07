How to get better at Fortnite (Chapter 2 Season 8): A comprehensive guide to winning more games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been out for a few weeks now. Arena points have finally been reset, and several competitive tournaments such as the DreamHack Open and Cash Cups are approaching.

Hence, a lot of casual players, as well as aspiring pros, would love to get better at Fortnite. Here's a quick guide that revolves around several key aspects of the game and will help players win more games than ever.

Tips to get better at Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8

1) How to rotate quicker than others

Quickly rotating among the shrinking circles is the most important survival strategy in any battle royale game and Fortnite is no exception.

In Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games has added two brilliant features that grant additional mobility to players. These are the Shadow Cubes and the Slipstreams.

Slipstreams in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

One of the best rotation strategies in the latest season is consuming a Shadow Cube and entering the Slipstream. This significantly increases the movement speed, and players can quickly reach their destination.

Loopers can also consume a Shadow Cube and then jump on an alien jump pad, launching them in the desired direction for over 50 meters.

The most important trick here is to consume the Shadow Cube and make the most out of the new mobility feature.

2) Best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A good landing location is the first step towards getting a Victory Royale in Fortnite. Players must choose an area that is not severely contested, has decent loot, materials, and mobility features.

Based on these parameters, four spots in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map should benefit players the most:

The Orchard and its nearby Satellite Station, Gas Station, and Slurp Truck

This landing spot is mostly uncontended. Supply chests and Peppers are spread across the area, and players can also use the Slurp Truck as a shield.

The Orchard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Fortnite)

Flopper Island (Next to Craggy Cliffs)

The Flopper Island is severely underrated, owing to which not a lot of players land here. The region has a ton of exciting loot, and numerous fishing spots help collect health and shield.

The crash site between Holly Hedges and Weeping Woods

This area has a lot of loot that players can access easily. Vending machines further ease the process and many boxes drop Peppers. The crash site also has Slipstreams, due to which players can efficiently transport and rotate.

Camp Cod

Camp Cod is a surprisingly lesser-known landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players who would like to prioritize placement over elimination should certainly land in this POI.

Camp Cod POI (Image via Fortnite)

Camp Cod primarily supports passive playstyles and contains a lot of looting and fishing spots.

3) Loot pool

With every new season, Fortnite makes several changes to the loot pool. Players must change their gameplay accordingly and learn to use the latest and most powerful weapons available.

These are the strongest weapons available in Chapter 2 Season 8:

Legendary Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Sideways Rifle

Sideways Minigun

Rapid Fire SMG

Pump Shotgun is one of the best weapons in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Players should try having at least one of these weapons in their inventory at all times during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to have a better chance at winning games.

4) Choosing fights

Always playing aggressive is undoubtedly not the recommended strategy for players who want to win more games. The best time to pick a fight in the game is when a battle between two teams/players ends. The survivors are usually short on health and can be eliminated easily.

Another important aspect while picking fights is the storm. Engaging in gunfights instead of rotating is a mistake that often leads to players getting eliminated. It is always better to first hold a strong position inside the circle and then defend the territory.

5) How to win endgames

Usually, when players reach the endgame (final 2-3 zones), they get too excited and focus on rushing over enemies. This is a rookie mistake, as the emphasis during the last zones should be survival.

Switching layers is another brilliant strategy that helps during the end game. Players should be efficient at changing their position and height while building. This helps in evading the opponents.

Lastly, a lot of players force build to get higher ground. This is not a smart decision, as running out of materials during the endgame is a nightmare. Hence, using materials for claiming higher ground should always be a calculated risk rather than a blind decision.

If played carefully, the mid-ground can also survive and get eliminations during the end game.

Getting better at Fortnite ultimately requires a lot of hard work and practice. In addition to that, players must avoid making mistakes even in the most stressful situations.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen