How to counter the Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Preparing for an impending doom

Mechs are bound to return to Fortnite by the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. Although many expect them to be balanced, these mechanical foes will still be extremely powerful even after heavy nerfs.

It is clear that players have a task on their hands with the arrival of Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Given that their entry is all but confirmed, many have already started to look for ways to counter the Mechs.

Mechs are like tanks, with heavy armor, explosives, and machine guns. Clearly, fast building or squads raining heavy fire on the machines will not be enough. Therefore, players need better counters to Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

All the items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that can counter Mechs

The biggest counter to Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be the armored wall trap. The robots are capable of wreaking havoc on any structure in the battle royale game. However, the armored wall cannot be penetrated by bullets or explosives.

Teams should collect as many armored walls as possible and save them for their battle against a Mech in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This way, they can make an armored base and rain down fire on their mechanical foes.

If players fail to come across enough armored walls, the best way to avoid Mechs would be to use jump pads and rotate till they have enough counters. If used well, grenades and launchers might also work to bring it down.

Boogie Bombs could have been a strong counter to Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The latest War Effort vote was aimed at unvaulting either the Boogie Bomb or the Combat Shotgun. The former weapon was pictured as a strong counter to the Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It would practically render them useless, allowing squads could take them out.

Unfortunately, even after a lot of urging, players ended up choosing to fund the combat shotgun over the Boogie Bomb. Therefore, they are now stuck with launchers, grenades, and armored walls to fight the Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

