Fortnite Season 8 leak confirms Mechs are returning to the game with massive buffs

There was once a time on Fortnite island when the B.R.U.T.E. Mech terrorized even the most experienced players. No building could stop the machine from wreaking havoc all around, and players promptly started a movement to remove them. Although the players did succeed back in Chapter 1, it seems like their worst fears will come true in Chapter 2 Season 8, as the Mech returns.

Several leaks from popular data miners have revealed the arrival of Fortnite Mechs in Season 8. Based on these leaks, it seems like Mechs will return to the game in their most potent form ever. The all-new Season 8 robots have several new features that make them even more powerful than in Season X.

The latest news comes concerning the floating feature of Fortnite Mechs in Season 8. According to HYPEX, Epic Games recently updated the Mech and the developers gave them proper water support. This means that the Mechs will float on water in Season 8, making them even more powerful.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Mech has been updated again today, it now has more proper water support! The Mech has been updated again today, it now has more proper water support!

Powerful Mechs are returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Mech is one of the most hated items in Fortnite. Although many players believe it to be an actual pressure point that helps players be flexible and change the way they play the game, several others feel that the Mech is way too overpowered.

This is about to worsen as the Mechs in Fortnite Season 8 can float on water, among other improvements from their previous version. The new enhancements include audio-visual enhancements as well. Mechs now have a better charge effect as well as a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat.

- Better charging effects Adding to @ShiinaBR 's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat- Emote Props now have a proper size- Mechs now can float on water- Better charging effects Adding to @ShiinaBR's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat

Mech will be a part of Fortnite War Effort along with the Infinity Blade

If players thought that the arrival of the Mech was terrible, things are about to worsen when they realize that the alternative to the Mech is the Infinity Blade. Both of the items are two of the most hated ones in Fortnite's history.

REAL godRBLX-_- #LegoTakeABreak @GodRBLXD Breaking news mechs r returning to Fortnite but it we’ll have to be voted what do you think the mechs we’ll be against to vote I think mostly be the sword but I hope not because I hate both of them Breaking news mechs r returning to Fortnite but it we’ll have to be voted what do you think the mechs we’ll be against to vote I think mostly be the sword but I hope not because I hate both of them https://t.co/5k0f1Qo6Eh

Similar to the previous two War Effort votes, the third will probably be between the Mech and the Infinity Blade. The first item to reach the "100% Funded" status will arrive in the game. Hopefully, their spawn rates are drastically reduced to help balance these items.

