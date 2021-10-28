"This is not a good sign": Fortnite pro SypherPK explains why you should not vote for the Combat Shotgun

The latest Fortnite War Effort vote is live, and it pits the Combat Shotgun against the Boogie Bombs for the ultimate reward of being unvaulted. There's essentially a 50% chance that either one of them can win, but Fortnite pro SypherPK has stepped in an attempt to change the outcome.

SypherPK recently uploaded a video lamenting the fact that the Combat Shotgun was winning at the time of recording and issued a warning to the community about voting for the Combat Shotgun over the Boogie Bombs.

Fortnite pro SypherPK does not want the Combat Shotgun to win

After pointing out that the Combat Shotgun was winning, SypherPK said, "This is not a good sign." Clearly, he wants the Boogie Bomb to win and wants to get as many voters to see what he sees as soon as possible.

Many players may not realize that this version of the Combat Shotgun is not going to be the overpowered version that players might remember from before. SypherPK pointed out that it was definitely going to be nerfed and much weaker in comparison. Having a powerful, easy-to-use shotgun is a strong pull for many voters, but that's not exactly what the Combat Shotgun will be.

SypherPK @SypherPK If we don't vote for the boogie bomb we won't have a solid counter to the mechs when they arrive If we don't vote for the boogie bomb we won't have a solid counter to the mechs when they arrive

Additionally, the Boogie Bomb is one of the rare original items added to the game. The hilarious throwable that makes everyone in a certain area of effect dance has been missing for a while, but many players, SypherPK included, would love to see it return.

The Boogie Bomb is facing an uphill battle (Image via Epic Games)

Also, adding a new shotgun likely wouldn't change much about the game. It would just be a slightly different weapon in the mix, but adding the Boogie Bomb back would add a fun throwable into the Fortnite loot pool and make the game more fun and entertaining.

If used correctly, the Boogie Bomb can be an equalizer in-game for Fortnite, as it allows for players to defeat those they normally can't. A Combat Shotgun certainly couldn't achieve that.

Ultimately, the Fortnite community is going to vote for what they want, but SypherPK definitely does have a lot of sway over people. Players will have to be patient and see which of the two items finally comes out victorious.

