Why Mechs need to return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

B.R.U.T.E. Mechs were once the most dreaded item in Fortnite. However, players now want to see the deadly robots return in Chapter 2 Season 8. Fortunately, their prayers have been answered with the arrival of update v18.30.

Due to having no counter measures, mechs were widely considered overpowered. However, with the armored walls in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the mechs have a lower chance of wreaking havoc.

Although Season 2 Chapter 8, is fun to play, people are extremely tired of going up against sweaty players who can build massive structures within seconds. They need some sort of balance and the Mech is the only visible solution.

Unfortunately, people cannot get over how overpowered mechs were back in the day. Therefore, if Epic decides to allow mechs to return to Fortnite, they will need to heavily nerf them.

Fortnite Mechs to return in Season 8 through a War Effort vote

With Epic Games releasing yet another Fortnite update, there are several new leaks. One of these confirms previous rumors about another War Effort vote between the Mech and possibly the Infinity Blade.

The new robot will be called "Salvaged B.R.U.T.E." and is clearly made from the broken parts of the original mech. This means it will be much weaker and perfectly balanced.

If the Fortnite mech arrives with a lower HP, lesser ammo, and weaker projectiles, it won't pack as strong a punch as it used to. Moreover, with armored walls, players can protect their structures better from the Mech's blow.

Fortnite mechs get new sounds and look

The leaks not only suggest that there will be a new War Effort vote but have already given players much more to go on. The Mechs clearly look much weaker than before. It looks like Fortnite put trashcans together and painted them over.

The new mechs also sound much weaker than the previous ones. Therefore, it comes as a huge sigh of relief for fans. Now, they will be much easier to counter and will make the game much more interesting for those who are not experts at building.

