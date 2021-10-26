Every new cosmetic in Fortnite update 18.30: Shadow Midas, Eight-ball NPC, Zombie skins, and more

The much-awaited Fortnite update v18.30, along with the Shadow Midas skin, is finally here. Week 4 of Fortnitemares 2021 welcomes a variety of new cosmetics and more.

Not only has the item shop received updated skins, but there are also new NPCs on the map. It seems like Fortnite has gone all out during the Fortnitemares 2021 event to make Chapter 2 Season 8 one of the best.

The highlight of Fortnite update v18.30 certainly has to be the Shadow Midas skin. First introduced in last year's edition of Fortnitemares, the skin is back after popular demand. The two outfit styles will soon be available in the item shop and players are incredibly excited to have him back.

Aside from the Fortnite Shadow Midas skin, update v18.30 also has a range of new zombie skins to celebrate Halloween.

Fortnite update v18.30 introduced a range of new skins

The first option for players to spend their V-bucks is going to be the Shadow Midas skin. However, for those who might not have enough money saved, a variety of superhero zombie skins will also arrive in the shop.

At least ten new zombie skins have been added to the game. Players can get them in different outfits and hairstyles. They can also choose between getting a male or a female zombie outfit.

New Eight-ball NPC

Leaks following the arrival of Fortnite update v18.30 have also suggested the addition of a new Eightball NPC. ShiinaBR on Twitter shared an image of a figure that had an eight-ball as its head.

Dubbed 'CrazyEightTech,' this concept of skin and NPC can soon arrive in the game. The skin is currently encrypted in the game. However, data miners expect Epic Games to release the skin in the next few days.

Fortnite Cube Queen battle pass rewards released

The battle pass rewards for the Mystery Skin in Fortnite have long been a secret. However, update v18.30 finally revealed everything fans will get from the pass along with the Cube Queen skin.

Aside from the different Fortnite Cube Queen outfit styles, the Mystery Skin rewards include a pickaxe, gliders, back bling, sprays, and more.

