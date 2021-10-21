Fortnitemares 2021: Fortnite Week 3 secret card reveal Shadow Midas, Grisabelle, Ariana Grande, and more incoming skins

Fortnite players are replete with choice when it comes to skins, as the secret cards from Fortnitemares 2021 have been showering surprises. As we head into the third week of the annual Halloween event, the cards hint at the arrival of several new and exciting skins.

Fortnitemares 2021 week 3 cards reveal five upcoming skins. Two of these were leaked when Epic Games released update v18.21. Apart from these five skins, several leaks also suggest that this might be the week Shadow Midas returns to the game.

The cards haven't been incorrect so far. Players have good reason to believe all the skins leaked with the week 3 cards in Fortnite. Spacefarer Ariana Grande will finally make her way to the item shop alongside the long-awaited Mummy skin.

Fortnite week three cards leaked these skins for Fortnitemares 2021

All the five-week three cards for Fortnitemares 2021 have finally been flipped and there are some exciting skins lined up.

Card 1: Crimson Sanctum Card 2: Spacefarer Ariana Grande Card 3: Graven (Gilded Raven) Card 4: Mummy Card 5: Grisabelle

The Crimson Sanctum, Spacefarer Ariana Grande, and the Gilded Raven skins are outfit styles for previously released skins. Both of these look quite fascinating and some might find them better than the original.

Spooky Saltyyy Skeletons  @SaltyBoii03

The Mummy and Grisabelle skin forthcoming during week 3 of Fortnitemares 2021 are new. Grisabelle also comes in a Cotton Candy outfit style.

Shadow Midas in might arrive during week 2 of Fortnitemares

The leaks surrounding the return of Shadow Midas to Fortnite have been growing at a rapid pace. At this pace, it might be comfortable to believe that the skin or a possible Shadow Midas NPC might end up coming to the game during week 3 of Fortnitemares 2021.

HYPEX @HYPEX And for those who don't know or missed it, THERE IS a Shadow Midas card, it's just saved for the last Fortnitemares update (18.30) which is next Tuesday! And for those who don't know or missed it, THERE IS a Shadow Midas card, it's just saved for the last Fortnitemares update (18.30) which is next Tuesday! https://t.co/zZ1N6ij0GI

Ever since Epic Games hinted at the arrival of Shadow Midas in the mini foldable paper cosplay blogpost, fans have been desperate to get their hands on the much-coveted version of Midas. Hopefully, this is the week when their dreams come true.

