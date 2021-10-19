Fortnite leak confirms the return of Shadow Midas in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares 2020 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 originally introduced Shadow Midas. Back then, he had a significant role to play in the storyline, right before the sharks ate him.

The spooky event of Fortnite is back again as festivities have begun. The Graveyard Drift Quest Pack arrived along with various skins and cosmetics that have been lined up. However, to bring celebrations outside of the game, Epic is hosting a Papercraft Cosplay and Shadow Midas is the highlight of the event.

Fortnite @FortniteGame fn.gg/cosplay Fortnite Papercraft Cosplay is back with more wicked creations. Craft your own mini-foldable Midas or become some of your favorite characters. Share your creations using #MyFortnitemares Fortnite Papercraft Cosplay is back with more wicked creations. Craft your own mini-foldable Midas or become some of your favorite characters. Share your creations using #MyFortnitemaresfn.gg/cosplay https://t.co/C1vAZb7DIY

An Epic Games blog post discussed the Shadow Midas Mini Foldable Papercraft. Dataminers also believe this is a solid hint of the arrival of Shadow Midas Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Is Shadow Midas returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Whether as a skin or an NPC, players are desperate to see Shadow Midas return to Fortnite. So when Epic Games released the Mini Foldable Papercraft blogpost for the character, fans quickly jumped at the only hint they could find.

"Still Serving Vengeance."

HYPEX @HYPEX Shadow Midas teased again in the new cosplay blogpost! Shadow Midas teased again in the new cosplay blogpost! https://t.co/8bzB6J9HHf

The ominous description of the Shadow Midas Fortnite Cosplay foldable couldn't be a mere coincidence. Epic Games has a history of dropping cryptic hints about future updates. The fact that Shadow Midas is "still serving vengeance" is enough for players to assume that he will return.

There is still enough time before the Fortnitemares 2021 event ends. This gives Epic Games about ten days to reintroduce Shadow Midas into Fortnite.

Is Shadow Midas going to be an NPC?

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX believes that the description of the Shadow Midas cosplay blog post could mean that the character is returning as an NPC. There have been many twists and turns in Chapter 2 Season 8 and players need someone to come in and tie up loose ends.

HYPEX @HYPEX Shadow Midas' description is gonna be "Still Serving Vengeance." according to the new blogpost, also could that mean that he's still returning with a new plan as an NPC this season? 🤔 Shadow Midas' description is gonna be "Still Serving Vengeance." according to the new blogpost, also could that mean that he's still returning with a new plan as an NPC this season? 🤔 https://t.co/JlEDOiYV8i

Naturally, the arrival of the Shadow Midas NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 can help answer a few burning questions. He can play a crucial role in explaining the behavior of the Cubes in Fortnite and how players can stop them.

