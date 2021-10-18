Fortnite Graveyard Drift Pack leaked: Skin variants, Quests, Free V-bucks, and more

The Graveyard Drift pack in Fortnite is set to be released within a few hours and Epic Games has not leaked any information about it yet. However, thanks to dataminers and content creators, fans can now get a peek into the most awaited skin bundle of the ongoing Fortnitemares event.

The Fortnite Graveyard Drift pack will be available for $15.99. However, it also comes with a Quest Pack that allows players to recoup all their costs and earn back up to 2,000 V-bucks.

Similar to the original Drift character outfit, the Fortnite Graveyard Drift pack also has three different styles. This pack will also include a pickaxe, back bling, as well as a glider. All of these are curated to fit the Fortnitemares 2021 theme and look like a zombified version of the original Drift skin and its styles.

Everything known about the Fortnite Graveyard Drift Quest Pack

According to prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack will be released on October 18 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time or 5.00 pm Pacific Time.

Included in the pack are three different outfit styles for Graveyard Drift in Fortnite. The first one is the basic Driftwalker outfit. The second style is the Driftwalker skin with a red hoodie and a mask. Finally, the third outfit style is similar to the last stage of the Drift outfit, but with the zombified Driftwalker look.

Driftwalker outfit styles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from these outfit styles, players will also get some of the coolest-looking cosmetics in the game so far. This includes the Corrupted Tendrils glider, Broken Fractal Wings back bling, and the Corrupted Rift Edges pickaxe.

Fortnite Graveyard Drift Quest Pack cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fortnite Driftwalker skin comes with free V-bucks

Fortnite players are always trying to find ways to earn free V-bucks in Fortnite, and the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack is one way to do it. Once players purchase the pack for $15.99, they will unlock a set of 5-6 challenges. This will reward them with V-bucks instead of XP.

The Fortnite Graveyard Drift Quest Pack not only comes with the Driftwalker skin, outfit styles, and cosmetics, but it also offers players the opportunity to earn up to 2,000 V-bucks, definitely making it worth its cost. The detailed challenges will only be released once the Quest Pack goes live in the game.

