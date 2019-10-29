Ninja explains how Mixer is already a legitimate threat to other platforms

Ninja at a recent NFL game

Popular video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins boasted 14.7 million followers on his Twitch channel before August 2019. He held the pride of having the most followers across the platform, while earning multiple awards as an eSports content creator - all before announcing his shock switch to Mixer at the start of that month.

Ninja has lost out on a whole host of followers since moving to Mixer, where he livestreams his gameplay full-time on the platform. At the moment, he has just 2.5 million followers on his Mixer channel, though that is expected to gradually increase as viewers become accustomed to the switch themselves.

Well-liked streamer Shroud has now switched to Mixer and Ninja explained how the platform can become a legitimate threat to their rivals, as he streamed himself playing a solo match on Fortnite this past weekend.

He also believes Mixer are already halfway there without zeroing in on specific reasons while mentioning the fact he could now watch streamers like shroud when he's offline.

"Let's be honest - we have to be honest with ourselves, right? Twitch made, in Justin TV before it even became Twitch, it made all the big streamers. Shroud, Lyric, me, Dr DisRespect, Summit, Sodapoppin, TimtheTatman, CouRage, DrLupo, all these people. They all came from that platform, right?" Ninja explained.

Ninja then continued, saying: "So when I say this, there really wasn't a reason for anyone to go on any other platform... why would you leave a platform that was already great and that had everyone there?

All the big guys were already established there and I love Mixer, it's incredible. It's clean, smooth and fun to stream on. It's such a great platform, but there really wasn't a reason for anyone to watch it or leave Twitch unless they truly hated what Twitch were doing behind the scenes."

Tyler later went on to describe how just when people were second-guessing about whether he'd return to Twitch, shroud arrived and there will subsequently be so many people who'd switch to Mixer, making everyone feel like they "can stay forever" and "never have to go back", while revealing he has more streamers to watch when not live himself.

