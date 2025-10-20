Ninja Gaiden 4 release countdown: Start time for all regions

The release time for Ninja Gaiden 4 was revealed by the official Xbox handle across the social media websites. The game is set to launch in a few hours on October 21, 2025, or October 20 at 5 PM PDT, if you are from the Americas. The highly anticipated action game developed by Team Ninja and Platinum games will bring back Ryu Hayabusa's adventure.Let's take a look at the release time for Ninja Gaiden 4, alongside a countdown timer till the game launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S and the PS5.Ninja Gaiden 4 release time and countdown for all regionsNinja Gaiden 4 is set to release on October 20, 2025, for the Americas, and October 21, for the rest of the world. You will play as Yakumo, a newcomer to the series and someone who will take the mantle of the protagonist from Ryu Hayabusa.Below you can find the various major time zones worldwide showcasing when the game will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.Seattle: Monday, October 20 at 5 PM PDTNew York: Monday, October 20 at 8 PM EDTMexico City: Monday, October 20 at 6 PM CSTSao Paulo: Monday, October 20 at 9 PM BRTLondon: Tuesday, October 21 at 1 AM BSTParis: Tuesday, October 21 at 2 AM CESTBerlin: Tuesday, October 21 at 2 AM CESTSeoul: Tuesday, October 21 at 9 AM KSTTokyo: Tuesday, October 21 at 9 AM JSTSydney: Tuesday, October 21 at 11 AM AEDTAuckland: Tuesday, October 21 at 1 PM NZDTAlso Read: All confirmed characters in NG4Below you can find a countdown that will end when the game releases across all available platforms:Ninja Gaiden 4 editions and bonus rewardsNG 4 will have two editions that you will be able to purchase from your preferred storefront. Each one of them will give various rewards:Standard EditionBase gameDeluxe Edition Base gameFuture Gameplay Content &quot;The Two Masters&quot;Traditional Dark Blue and Legendary Black Falcon Ryu SkinsBlade of the Archfiend Ryu Weapon SkinDivine Chimera and Raven Master Yakumo SkinsDivine Chimera Yakumo Weapon Set50,000 Bonus NinjaCoinAdditional In-Game Items such as Life Elixirs, Incense of Rebirth, Kongou Iron Brew, and more!Additionally, pre-ordering the game will reward you with the Dark Dragon Descendant skin for Yakumo.