Ninja Gaiden 4 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:08 GMT
Ninja Gaiden 4 release
Ninja Gaiden 4 releases soon (Image via Team Ninja)

The release time for Ninja Gaiden 4 was revealed by the official Xbox handle across the social media websites. The game is set to launch in a few hours on October 21, 2025, or October 20 at 5 PM PDT, if you are from the Americas. The highly anticipated action game developed by Team Ninja and Platinum games will bring back Ryu Hayabusa's adventure.

Ad

Let's take a look at the release time for Ninja Gaiden 4, alongside a countdown timer till the game launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S and the PS5.

Ninja Gaiden 4 release time and countdown for all regions

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set to release on October 20, 2025, for the Americas, and October 21, for the rest of the world. You will play as Yakumo, a newcomer to the series and someone who will take the mantle of the protagonist from Ryu Hayabusa.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Below you can find the various major time zones worldwide showcasing when the game will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

  • Seattle: Monday, October 20 at 5 PM PDT
  • New York: Monday, October 20 at 8 PM EDT
  • Mexico City: Monday, October 20 at 6 PM CST
  • Sao Paulo: Monday, October 20 at 9 PM BRT
  • London: Tuesday, October 21 at 1 AM BST
  • Paris: Tuesday, October 21 at 2 AM CEST
  • Berlin: Tuesday, October 21 at 2 AM CEST
  • Seoul: Tuesday, October 21 at 9 AM KST
  • Tokyo: Tuesday, October 21 at 9 AM JST
  • Sydney: Tuesday, October 21 at 11 AM AEDT
  • Auckland: Tuesday, October 21 at 1 PM NZDT
Ad

Also Read: All confirmed characters in NG4

Below you can find a countdown that will end when the game releases across all available platforms:

Ad

Ninja Gaiden 4 editions and bonus rewards

NG 4 will have two editions that you will be able to purchase from your preferred storefront. Each one of them will give various rewards:

Standard Edition

  • Base game

Deluxe Edition

  • Base game
  • Future Gameplay Content "The Two Masters"
  • Traditional Dark Blue and Legendary Black Falcon Ryu Skins
  • Blade of the Archfiend Ryu Weapon Skin
  • Divine Chimera and Raven Master Yakumo Skins
  • Divine Chimera Yakumo Weapon Set
  • 50,000 Bonus NinjaCoin
  • Additional In-Game Items such as Life Elixirs, Incense of Rebirth, Kongou Iron Brew, and more!

Additionally, pre-ordering the game will reward you with the Dark Dragon Descendant skin for Yakumo.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications