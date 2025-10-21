Ninja Gaiden 4 Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 Trophies that you can collect while playing the game. Some of these can be obtained by progressing through the main quest, and some are locked behind you attending certain milestones or completing various challenges. Obtaining Platinum for Ninja Gaiden 4 can be extremely challenging as some trophies are locked behind the harder difficulties.

This article will cover all 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies and challenges for you to unlock.

All Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies and achievements

Below you can find a list of all 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies and achievements:

All 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies (Image via Team Ninja)

True Ninja: Acquire all trophies

The Art of Obliteration!: Perform an Obliteration

Bloodraven Form Y: Enter Bloodraven Form

The Art of the Bloodbath Kill!: Perform a Bloodbath Kill

The Art of the Bloodbath Slaughter!: Perform a Bloodbath Slaughter

Raven Gear: Caddis Wire!: Use the Caddis Wire

Raven Gear: Dragonfly Glider: Use the Dragonfly Glider

Raven Gear: Pond Strider!: Use the Pond Strider

Oh, Foxy Lady: Defeat the Kitsune Courtesan and break the first seal

It's a Dog! It's a Plane! It's...!: Defeat Kurobo and break the second seal

Smile, You Son of a...: Defeat Cetus and break the third seal

Priestess of the Dark Dragon!: Revive the Dark Dragon in exchange for Seori's life

Return of the Super Ninja!: Start Ryu Hayabusa's story

The Priestess's Wish!: Head to the final battle carrying the wishes of Seori (and Kureha)

Bloodsoaked Fate Y: Hold your own against Ryu Hayabusa

A New Master Ninja!: Purify the Dark Dragon and save the world

Way of the Master Ninja: Complete the game on MASTER NINJA difficulty

Ninja Fortitude!: Reach maximum health with Yakumo and Ryu

Master of the Blade!: Use Takeminakata to attack 5 or more enemies at once

Master of the Drill Y: Use Yatousen to inflict massive damage in a short time

Master of the Hammer!: Use Magatsuhi to Bloodbath Kill 5 or more enemies in a short time

Master of the Toolbox!: Use Kage-Hiruko to defeat an enemy launched in the air

Wielder of Darkness!: Recover the lost Dark Dragon Blade

Consumed by Corruption!: Defeat Oniwaka in his final encounter-he wouldn't have lasted long in this world anyway

Ninja Business!: Complete 20 Missions

NinjaCoin Miner!:Obtain 100,000 NinjaCoin

Need, not Greed: Obtain 30 items

Way of the Dragon: Defeat 3 enemies in a row with an Ultimate Technique

Combo Master!: Achieve a 2000-point combo

The Grind Never Stops!: Clear Chapter 02 without falling once

Free as a Bird: Clear Chapter 06 without hitting any obstacles

Surf Ninja!: Clear Chapter 10 without hitting any obstacles

Laser's Edge!: Clear Chapter 12 without being hit by a laser

Master of Takeminakata: Learn all Takeminakata Weapon Skills

Master of Yatousen!: Learn all Yatousen Weapon Skills

Master of Magatsuhi: Learn all Magatsuhi Weapon Skills

Master of Kage-Hiruko: Learn all Kage-Hiruko Weapon Skills

Master of the Dark Dragon Blade!: Learn all Dark Dragon Blade Weapon Skills

Master of Combat: Learn all Combat Skills

The One Who Obliterates!: Obliterate every enemy

Critter Collector: Collect every Gourdy

Work Horse!: Complete all Missions

Annihilator!: Complete all Purgatory trials

Shadow Incarnate!: Complete any chapter without dying

Challenger of Challenges!: Complete all Challenges

That concludes the list of all achievements and trophies in Ninja Gaiden 4.

