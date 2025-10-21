Ninja Gaiden 4 Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 Trophies that you can collect while playing the game. Some of these can be obtained by progressing through the main quest, and some are locked behind you attending certain milestones or completing various challenges. Obtaining Platinum for Ninja Gaiden 4 can be extremely challenging as some trophies are locked behind the harder difficulties.
This article will cover all 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies and challenges for you to unlock.
All Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies and achievements
Below you can find a list of all 45 Ninja Gaiden 4 trophies and achievements:
- True Ninja: Acquire all trophies
- The Art of Obliteration!: Perform an Obliteration
- Bloodraven Form Y: Enter Bloodraven Form
- The Art of the Bloodbath Kill!: Perform a Bloodbath Kill
- The Art of the Bloodbath Slaughter!: Perform a Bloodbath Slaughter
- Raven Gear: Caddis Wire!: Use the Caddis Wire
- Raven Gear: Dragonfly Glider: Use the Dragonfly Glider
- Raven Gear: Pond Strider!: Use the Pond Strider
- Oh, Foxy Lady: Defeat the Kitsune Courtesan and break the first seal
- It's a Dog! It's a Plane! It's...!: Defeat Kurobo and break the second seal
- Smile, You Son of a...: Defeat Cetus and break the third seal
- Priestess of the Dark Dragon!: Revive the Dark Dragon in exchange for Seori's life
- Return of the Super Ninja!: Start Ryu Hayabusa's story
- The Priestess's Wish!: Head to the final battle carrying the wishes of Seori (and Kureha)
- Bloodsoaked Fate Y: Hold your own against Ryu Hayabusa
- A New Master Ninja!: Purify the Dark Dragon and save the world
- Way of the Master Ninja: Complete the game on MASTER NINJA difficulty
- Ninja Fortitude!: Reach maximum health with Yakumo and Ryu
- Master of the Blade!: Use Takeminakata to attack 5 or more enemies at once
- Master of the Drill Y: Use Yatousen to inflict massive damage in a short time
- Master of the Hammer!: Use Magatsuhi to Bloodbath Kill 5 or more enemies in a short time
- Master of the Toolbox!: Use Kage-Hiruko to defeat an enemy launched in the air
- Wielder of Darkness!: Recover the lost Dark Dragon Blade
- Consumed by Corruption!: Defeat Oniwaka in his final encounter-he wouldn't have lasted long in this world anyway
- Ninja Business!: Complete 20 Missions
- NinjaCoin Miner!:Obtain 100,000 NinjaCoin
- Need, not Greed: Obtain 30 items
- Way of the Dragon: Defeat 3 enemies in a row with an Ultimate Technique
- Combo Master!: Achieve a 2000-point combo
- The Grind Never Stops!: Clear Chapter 02 without falling once
- Free as a Bird: Clear Chapter 06 without hitting any obstacles
- Surf Ninja!: Clear Chapter 10 without hitting any obstacles
- Laser's Edge!: Clear Chapter 12 without being hit by a laser
- Master of Takeminakata: Learn all Takeminakata Weapon Skills
- Master of Yatousen!: Learn all Yatousen Weapon Skills
- Master of Magatsuhi: Learn all Magatsuhi Weapon Skills
- Master of Kage-Hiruko: Learn all Kage-Hiruko Weapon Skills
- Master of the Dark Dragon Blade!: Learn all Dark Dragon Blade Weapon Skills
- Master of Combat: Learn all Combat Skills
- The One Who Obliterates!: Obliterate every enemy
- Critter Collector: Collect every Gourdy
- Work Horse!: Complete all Missions
- Annihilator!: Complete all Purgatory trials
- Shadow Incarnate!: Complete any chapter without dying
- Challenger of Challenges!: Complete all Challenges
That concludes the list of all achievements and trophies in Ninja Gaiden 4.
