Ninja left speechless after Minecraft star Dream raids his stream with over 180,000 viewers

Minecraft streamer Dream recently raided Tyler "Ninja" Belvins' stream with over 180,000 views.

Dream and Ninja are two of the most popular video game streamers in the world. Twitch raids take place when viewers from one channel automatically get pushed to another channel. The raid is done at the end of the first channel's stream to host another streamer.

Raids are an amazing networking tool and can be beneficial in helping a streamer expand their viewer base. Raiding is something that popular streamers often do to each other to grow on the platform.

Dream raids Ninja's stream with almost 180,000 viewers

Ninja was happily indulging in a game of Valorant before he was caught off guard. During the buy phase of a round, Ninja noticed that another streamer had hosted him.

Dream had just raided his stream with over 180,000 viewers. Dream is a popular Minecraft streamer with around 3.3 million followers on his Twitch channel.

"182,000 viewers? What? Dude that's almost more than my record you raided me with bro!!" - Ninja

Advertisement

Ninja was ecstatic with the raid. He went on to acknowledge the number of viewers Dream had raided him.

Ninja repeatedly thanked Dream for the raid. Streamers helping each other grow together on a platform is a sight to behold.

Despite Ninja having 16.7 million followers on the platform, this was quite rare. Ninja wasn't exaggerating when showering Dream with his gratitude. A high viewer count can directly translate into more donations and more subscribers.

Regular streamers can easily handle such raids. This isn't the case for streamers who are just starting out. They often get quite intimidated by the exposure.

Fans and streamers themselves will be hoping to see more streamers raid together.