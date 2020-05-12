Fortnite 'Skill Based Match Making' removal could be a disaster - Ninja & SypherPK voice their opinions over the issue.

Skill Based Match Making has been removed from Fortnite (Image Credit: Epic Games)

A bunch of tweaks were recently made with skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Fortnite.

The Fortnite community has now been complaining about too many 'sweats' or 'pros' ruining the very nature of the game.

Before we try and understand whether SBMM removal comes as a success or a masked disaster, here is the definition of skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite.

What is skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite?

Let's assume you have an account with good overall stats: High kill/death ratio, high win rate, etc.

The skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) mechanic in Fortnite will try and match you with players who have similar stats like you. This would essentially mean if you are a good player, you'd be matched with other good players in your region. The same principle would apply for the not so good players as well.

However, people quickly got tired of 'Fortnite's skill-based matchmaking' due to it promoting 'sweats'.

If you are a good player, every single game would require your undivided attention because the absolute god tier players drop into your lobby. Average or low-level players who accidentally end up in the pro lobbies are wiped out like a piece of cake with clearly no chance of fighting back due to the considerable skill gap.

In a recent update, Epic announced they were testing certain tweaks with skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite. During the same time, players started to notice considerable changes in the Fortnite playlist, especially squads. Many high tier players were being matched with substantially low-level players that confirmed the removal of SBMM from Fortnite.

Here is Epic's statement hinting towards the Fortnite Skill-based matchmaking removal in squads.

Squads Playlist Iterations: Some of you noticed changes in the Squads playlist. We continue to tweak the game so it feels right tor players across all experience levels. It's a delicate balance and the feedback you provide in your content is invaluable. Keep it coming.

The recent change has also raised a whole new line of concerns in the Fortnite community. Watch SypherPK and Ninja voiced some issues that may occur as a result of SBMM's removal from Fortnite.

On the other end of the spectrum, though, Fortnite casual players seem to be content with Epic's take on the SBMM removal.

Epic's decision to remove SBMM allows the average player to be more evenly matched with similar skill-level opponents and give them a fighting chance to win.