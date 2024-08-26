Nintendo Direct August 2024 announced: Date and timings, where to watch, and more

With August 2024 nearly coming to a close, a new Nintendo Direct showcase has finally been confirmed. In a surprising turn of events, Nintendo is hosting both a Partner Showcase and Indie World back-to-back, which is a first for the Japanese company known for iconic franchises like Super Mario, Pokemon, and Legend of Zelda.

The live stream will start at 7 AM PT tomorrow (August 27, 2024) and air both showcases right after one another. Here's everything to know about the upcoming Nintendo Direct showcase for August 2024.

When is Nintendo Direct August 2024?

Fans can tune into the live stream tomorrow August 27, 2024, at the following timings to watch the showcase:

Pacific Time (PT): August 27, 2024, at 7 AM

August 27, 2024, at 7 AM Mountain Time (MT): August 27, 2024, at 8 AM

August 27, 2024, at 8 AM Central Time (CT): August 27, 2024, at 9 AM

August 27, 2024, at 9 AM Eastern Time (ET): August 27, 2024, at 10 AM

August 27, 2024, at 10 AM British Summer Time (BST): August 27, 2024, at 3 PM

August 27, 2024, at 3 PM Central European Time (CET): August 27, 2024, at 4 PM

August 27, 2024, at 4 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 27, 2024, at 5 PM

August 27, 2024, at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): August 27, 2024, at 7.30 PM

August 27, 2024, at 7.30 PM China Standard Time (CST): August 27, 2024, at 10 PM

August 27, 2024, at 10 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): August 27, 2024, at 11 PM

August 27, 2024, at 11 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 28, 2024, at 12 AM

August 28, 2024, at 12 AM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): August 28, 2024, at 2 AM

The Nintendo Direct will last for a total of 40 minutes, which is interesting since traditionally both a Partner Showcase and Indie World are the same length each. So will both events get 20 minutes of air time each? We'll have to find out. Fans can watch the video via the YouTube embed above.

That said, fans should expect major third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the Partner Showcase, while the Indie World may feature various new indie games in development for the hybrid console. Like with the previous Nintendo Direct June 2024, the publisher has also clearly specified that no information on the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch successor will be divulged.

The upcoming next-gen console has been officially confirmed at this point and we only await a concrete reveal. Thus far we have only had rumors leading up to Nintendo's own acknowledgement. Since we are getting two showcases compressed into one, it is likely that Nintendo is finally making some big moves before the next-gen successor of their console is revealed.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 leak details screen size, backwards compatibility, and more

While details have been sparse, we know for a fact that the Switch 2 will not launch before April 2025. With a reveal also confirmed to arrive before next year, we anticipate the console to be shown in the next 3 months - hopefully, September 2024.

