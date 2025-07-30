Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase announced for July 2025: Date, timings, and more

A new Nintendo Direct is on the horizon, and it will air before this month is over. Set for July 31, 2025, it will feature roughly 25 minutes of game announcements from third-party publishers for both Nintendo Switch consoles. With the rest of the year still ahead of us, it looks like the original hybrid console from Nintendo still has some steam left in it.The recently released successor console, the Nintendo Switch 2, meanwhile, has plenty of announced games and surprises in store. Here's everything to know about this new Nintendo Direct showcase.Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025 timingsThe live stream is set to air at 6 AM PT tomorrow. Here's what that looks like across the globe:Pacific Time (PT): July 31, 2025, at 6 amMountain Time (MT): July 31, 2025, at 7 amCentral Time (CT): July 31, 2025, at 8 amEastern Time (ET): July 31, 2025, at 9 amBritish Standard Time (BST): July 31, 2025, at 2 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): July 31, 2025, at 3 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): July 31, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): July 31, 2025, at 6.30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): July 31, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): July 31, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 31, 2025, at 11 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 1, 2025, at 1 amNintendo Direct Partner Showcase July 2025: Where to watch and what to expectAs always, the Nintendo Direct Partner showcase will be featured on Nintendo's official YouTube channel and can be watched via the video embed above when the livestream begins tomorrow. With 25 minutes of game reveals on the horizon, there are many possibilities.Since this is a Partner Showcase, first-party announcements will be virtually nonexistent. That said, our predictions begin with Borderlands 4's Nintendo Switch 2 debut gameplay; the upcoming sci-fi looter shooter is one of 2025's biggest games and is confirmed to make its way to the hybrid console later this year, so an in-engine reveal is due.NIS announced a new 2026 game for NS2/NSW/PS5/PC before deleting the tweet byu/Joseki100 inGamingLeaksAndRumoursXbox has committed to bringing over many of its first-party releases, and we expect games like Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and even the recently released Grounded 2. The same holds true for other publishers, like EA and 2K, so a first look at Madden NFL 26 and NBA 2K26, respectively, for the new console makes sense.We may also get a look at rumored ports, like Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games and Assassin's Creed Shadows from Ubisoft. Of course, we can't forget indie titles as well, which have been a staple of Nintendo Switch third-party support in the past and will go full steam ahead, such as a recently leaked Yomawari spin-off farming game from Nippon Ichi Software.