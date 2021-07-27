Nintendo finally confirms an update coming for Animal Crossing: New Horizons soon

Players have been outright begging Nintendo to do a substantial update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There was a long list of updates that players wanted. Many have been calling for the addition of Brewster and the Roost, a fan favorite villager, and his shop that has been strangely absent from this iteration of the Animal Crossing franchise. There have also been calls for updates to furniture to bring back items like gyroids. A Legend of Zelda crossover was highly requested, too.

After all that, Nintendo finally did release an update, if that word can accurately be used to describe it. They updated the dialogue for villagers and released a new set of player cards. It was extremely disappointing to say the least. Animal Crossing players were hoping for so much more than that. Now, it seems, that might be happening. Nintendo has finally announced an update, prompting players to believe it might be the one.

Nintendo finally announces Animal Crossing update

Nintendo of America officially announced a free update for New Horizons that is scheduled for July 29th, which is just two days away. It also mentions the weekly fireworks and seasonal changes, indicating that this update will be different from those.

A free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. pic.twitter.com/NiIb0M5wAv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

Some fans are still not pleased or convinced based on Nintendo's recent behavior. Their shocking neglect of Animal Crossing players has left them disappointed. Nintendo may be trying to win some people back with this update. If that's another disappointment, they may lose a big chunk of their player base forever. That is highly unlikely, though. It would be strange to announce an update for players if it wasn't going to at least be bigger than the ones they've released thus far. Plus, a small update just got released, so why would they turn around and do another small one?

All signs point to this being at least somewhat substantial for Animal Crossing players, but most will believe it when they see it. Some even considered this announcement to be a whole lot of nothing.

Will this be enough to save Animal Crossing and revive the player base?

