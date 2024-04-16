Nintendo Indie World April 2024: Date and time, expected games, where to watch, and more

A surprise new showcase has been revealed in the form of Nintendo Indie World April 2024. The upcoming livestream is set to air on April 17, 2024, at 7 AM PT; it will be about 20 minutes long and feature the latest and unannounced indie titles scheduled to arrive on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. As such, fans can stay up-to-date on what's next for the portable hybrid console.

With the indie scene continuing to benefit from the Nintendo Switch's popularity, players have much to look forward to. Here is everything to know about the upcoming Nintendo Indie World April 2024 livestream.

Nintendo Indie World April 2024 date and time explored

Here are the full timings across various time zones for fans across the globe to keep track of:

Pacific Time (PT): April 17, 2024, at 7 AM

April 17, 2024, at 7 AM Mountain Time (MT): April 17, 2024, at 8 AM

April 17, 2024, at 8 AM Central Time (CT): April 17, 2024, at 9 AM

April 17, 2024, at 9 AM Eastern Time (ET): April 17, 2024, at 10 AM

April 17, 2024, at 10 AM British Summer Time (BST): April 17, 2024, at 3 PM

April 17, 2024, at 3 PM Central European Time (CET): April 17, 2024, at 4 PM

April 17, 2024, at 4 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 16, 2024, at 5 PM

April 16, 2024, at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): April 17, 2024, at 7.30 PM

April 17, 2024, at 7.30 PM China Standard Time (CST): April 17, 2024, at 10 PM

April 17, 2024, at 10 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): April 17, 2024, at 11 PM

April 17, 2024, at 11 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): April 18, 2024, at 12 AM

April 18, 2024, at 12 AM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 18, 2024, at 2 AM

Where to watch Nintendo Indie Direct 2024

As usual, the Nintendo Indie World April 2024 livestream will be hosted on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. It can be watched when it goes live via the video embedded above.

Expected games at Nintendo Indie World April 2024

Since the official description suggests announcements and updates, players should expect to hear about both already announced indie games set for a 2024 release or those finally getting a launch window, and brand new reveals.

Here are some speculations that could turn out to be true at the Nintendo Indie World April 2024 showcase:

Hollow Knight Silksong

Perhaps the biggest indie title Nintendo Switch fans look forward to, Silksong is the highly anticipated successor to the universally praised 2017 Metroidvania Hollow Knight. Players take on the role of a key character from the previous game, Hornet, as she journeys across a perilous new kingdom. While there has been radio silence from developer Team Cherry thus far, a recent ratings board update for the game has sent fans into a frenzy.

Little Kitty, Big City

While the hit cyberpunk cat game Stray is not on Nintendo Switch, fans can look forward to the upcoming feline adventure from Double Dagger Studio. Little Kitty, Big City is a stylized adventure where players help an adorable kitten navigate urban environments and make new friends while finding a way back home. It has a TBC 2024 window.

The Plucky Squire

A new Zelda-esque adventure is on the horizon in the form of The Plucky Squire. Publisher Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures offer a unique action-adventure title that takes place in a 3D as well as 2D space inside a book and boasts a cute art style and puzzle-platforming elements to boot. It also currently has a TBC 2024 placeholder.

