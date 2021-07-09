Nintendo Switch Pro might still be coming in 2022, following Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo recently unveiled the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which has fans excited for the larger screen with a better panel but does not deliver the performance boost many were hoping for.

After the failure of WiiU and the niche success of the 3DS, Nintendo reinvented both the home console and handheld with Nintendo Switch in 2017. Even spec-wise, it utilized a custom Nvidia Tegra chip, which was relatively weaker than the current-gen SoC. The Switch came with a strong library of both 1st and 3rd party games with accessibility and ease of use, making the console a popular choice.

For the last couple of years, several rumors and speculations of a new “Switch Pro” have been circulating online. It is rumored that the Pro model will utilize an upgraded SoC and Nvidia’s DLSS technology to output upscaled 4K images at a higher framerate.

Nintendo Switch OLED model came as a disappointment to fans hoping for a Switch Pro

Nintendo recently revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which brings a much-needed OLED screen and thinner bezels to the Nintendo Switch. While the OLED screen is certainly much needed, the new model came as a disappointing and bare minimum upgrade to fans hoping for the Switch Pro.

Nintendo Switch OLED model not only increases the price by $50 to $349, but also retains the same hardware, barring the storage, from the 2017 model, which means no performance improvement.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

While fans were hoping for a mid-gen upgrade similar to Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is a mid-gen refresh, similar to Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 Slim.

Nintendo Switch Pro might still be coming in 2022

While fans took the news of Nintendo Switch OLED as confirmation that there won’t be a Nintendo Switch Pro, several industry insiders including Jeff Grubb and Jason Schreier believe it to be otherwise.

Jeff Grubb reconfirmed that he has heard 2022 as a potential release date for the Switch Pro. He added that there should be a significantly more efficient chip with a targeted 4K output with DLSS.

I still have only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro. And if that still happens, I'll continue to speculate that will have 4K output with a significantly more efficient chip with DLSS.



Anyone think this is the last Switch from the company that released 6 3DS models? https://t.co/TuJJGucDdc — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021

You'll buy both. That's the real point. I don't know anything beyond hearing that devs were prepping for a Switch Pro in 2022. But if you'll buy both, why wouldn't Nintendo sell you both? — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021

I personally am guessing that the OLED is part of making a $400 price more palatable. It's the medium popcorn thing again. https://t.co/0S76Cv0uSw — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021

That would be like Sony releasing a PS4 Slim right before a PS4 Pro! Impossible! — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021

In response to a commentor stating that the information on Switch Pro was wrong, Jason Schreier satiated that it’s unlikely, given the credibility of previous leaks.

Unlikely, given their track record and the fact that they were spot on about the screen https://t.co/GDPePyq3mk — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 6, 2021

Moreover, it was reported that Nintendo released a new devkit consisting of 8 GB memory while all of the Switch models consist of 6 GB memory.

It seems like Nintendo could finally release the much speculated Nintendo Switch Pro in 2022, alongside the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Sequel.

