Nintendo introduces "rehashed" OLED model, fans have never been more disappointed with the franchise

Nintendo is back at it again with the latest version of its popular console, the Switch, which gives players a look with the OLED model. However, some players aren't too pleased with the new console as it disappoints and falls short of the performance expectations many were hoping for.

So you mean to tell me the new Nintendo Switch is LITERALLY JUST A OLED SCREEN with no actual performance or visual enhancements to games????!



Nintendo holds on to their title of the Undisputed Champion of doing the BARE MINIMUM! pic.twitter.com/dDUv85geU4 — BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) July 6, 2021

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is set to hit the markets on 8 October for fans to try out if the system's specs make it worth the money. With this model's lack of performance improvements, Nintendo seems to have barely scraped the bottom of the barrel.

Nintendo revamps original Switch with OLED model

With the OLED model's release, Nintendo heavily focused on its physical appearance with a bigger screen and a larger internal storage space. Other than that, it doesn't stray too far away from the original Switch by having the same games, same joycons, and same dimensions.

After reading that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) article … I’m like … pic.twitter.com/LOg6D4o6vE — Optic Persona (@PersonaSpeaks) July 6, 2021

Nintendo didn't upgrade the Switch's performance or graphics in any way, basically rehashing the previous device with a different look. Thousands of fans who anticipated a better, more advanced system saw widespread disappointment.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Original Switch:

✅ 0.8" bigger OLED screen

✅ 64GB (2x) internal storage

🎮 Same dimensions

🎮 Same joycons

🎮 Same games



❌ NO improvement to graphics or performance pic.twitter.com/lIA9n3PUK7 — TmarTn (@TmarTn) July 6, 2021

Dishing out a couple hundred dollars for the same system has caused Nintendo fans to boo and take to the media in frustration. There is hardly any new feature in the Switch OLED model, and it doesn't really change anything for the players in terms of actual gameplay.

Current Switch vs OLED Switch pic.twitter.com/6cHXZ0Lpkr — Jackson (@RebornShadows) July 6, 2021

The Switch OLED model does have an enhanced audio system, but that hardly makes an entire device differ from the earlier version. Fans are mostly irritated and upset with the updated model because it seems Nintendo disregarded anything vital to the gaming world's advancement.

Nintendo fans when the new switch pro is just a switch with an OLED screen pic.twitter.com/Ovg539RTZP — FPSvoltage (@FpSvoltage) July 6, 2021

To compare a similar situation, PlayStation moved forward in almost the exact same way with the PS Vita. The Vita felt like a portable PlayStation, but it never giving players real content to explore other than playing on the go.

Sony even stopped selling them because they tanked hard after only selling around 4 million devices. Fans quickly realized that nothing had changed about the gameplay, and Nintendo's OLED device could follow the same path in a short time.

The OLED screen is great, but no performance enhancements from what we're seeing right now is too bad for the new Switch. Good upgrade for people who use the Switch in handheld mode though. — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) July 6, 2021

Players in handheld mode will benefit the most with the larger screen, but this doesn't alter anything when the system is docked. It's no different than the regular Switch when played in a party on a TV or other screening device.

Back in the day, Nintendo portable revisions would stabilize the demand curve and firm up ASPs. They were about maintaining sales performance, and preventing the pull of price drops and stale inventory. The Switch OLED is right out of this successful playbook. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 6, 2021

As the Video Game Advisor states above, this move by Nintendo seems to stand on keeping the profits rolling in by whatever means possible.

With that in mind, the Nintendo Switch OLED model almost feels like a make-money-fast scheme based on how players will have to spend a fair amount to purchase it. If the OLED model comes with performance or graphics upgrades, some of the heat on Nintendo's back might ease off.

Nintendo’s outright refusal to give fans anything more than breadcrumbs is truly beautiful — Eric Baudour (@EricBaudour) July 2, 2021

After rumors of a Switch Pro model coming in the future, the OLED model burned player expectations and fueled much of the outrage. Nintendo threw a speck of new content at the players instead of a system that many anticipated.

Hopefully, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will see some improvements in later days to make up for the frustration caused before its release. Otherwise, it will likely fall off the gaming radar completely like Sony's PS Vita.

Edited by Ashish Yadav