The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro might be coming in 2022, alongside Zelda BOTW2

Recent rumors suggest that the Nintendo Switch Pro, a long-rumored 4k Switch refresher, might not be coming in 2021.

After the disastrous failure of WiiU, Nintendo Switch was not only a breath of fresh air but revolutionized the handheld console, by taking a hybrid approach. It can switch from a home console to a handheld within seconds. Since then, the hardware has stayed as one of the top consoles due to the amazing support of both first-party and third-party games.

Rumors of a 4K Switch, which fans have dubbed the Switch Pro, have been circulating for quite a while without any result. If rumors are to be believed, it might stay that way for 2021.

Nintendo Switch Pro, what is known so far

The Nintendo Switch Pro launched in 2017 along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It immediately gained a massive fanbase, due to its accessible approach. The Switch outputted 720p images while in handheld and 1080p while docked. Soon after, rumors of 2 new switch versions started to circulate. Nintendo Switch Lite will be a cheaper option and will be limited to handheld modes, while the Switch Pro will target 4k gameplay.

While Switch Lite launched 2 years after the original switch, in 2019, Nintendo hasn't even mentioned the Switch Pro. A recent leak suggested that instead of native 4K, the rumored Switch Pro will be targeting 4K upscaled using Nvidia’s DLSS technology. The Nintendo Switch utilizes a custom Nvidia Tegra chip, so utilizing that technology is very much possible.

As for which SoC the rumored Switch Pro will utilize, well-known hardware leaker kopite7kimi suggested that Nintendo will be using the T239 Tegra chip for the Switch Pro, which is codenamed, Dane.

Black Knight — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 24, 2021

Of course, Dane is based on 8nm. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 28, 2021

When will the Nintendo Switch Pro release

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumored since late 2018, along with the Nintendo Switch Lite, which was released in 2019. Rather than a new console generation, the Switch Pro is expected to be a mid-gen refresh, targeting better performance, similar to the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Popular Nintendo YouTuber SwitchUp posted that a reliable peripheral manufacturer from China has confirmed that the Switch Pro is targeting a 2022 global market release.

No Switch Pro in 2021. Reliable peripheral manufacturing source from China; working on products to be adapted for it. Says they’ve been told 2022 global market release. Let’s hope it’s wrong :/ — SwitchUp (@SwitchUpG) June 25, 2021

While Nintendo failed to even mention the Switch Pro in any of the 2021 Nintendo Direct, including Nintendo Direct E3 2021, it was speculated that the new hardware won't be released in 2021 either.

The Switch launched alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it seems like the Switch Pro will be releasing in 2022 along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel.

