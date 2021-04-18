"Nisqy" reportedly in talks with League of Legends heavyweights 100 Thieves for a possible summer move

The global League of Legends pro scene has gone ballistic because Turkish Esports media, Esporin, reported Fnatic's star mid-laner Yasin "Nisqy" Dincer's possible summer move to LCS heavyweights 100 Thieves.

Fnatic could not live up to their fans' expectations in the 2021 LEC Spring Split as they finished fifth in the competition with a 9-9 W/L score. Even though they qualified for the playoffs, the former European champions found themselves losing 0-3 against Schalke 04.

Fnatic ended their split by not being in the top three for the first time in the last four years.

Kaynaklarımızdan gelen bilgilere göre #LCS takımı 100 Thieves, Fnatic'in orta koridor oyuncusu Nisqy ile ilgileniyor.



Aldığımız duyumlar, tarafların şu an görüşmelerin başında olduğu yönünde. pic.twitter.com/PhUf2M8N2N — Esporin (@esporincom) April 16, 2021

Following their unfortunate setback, Fnatic might be looking to make changes to their League of Legends roster ahead of the LEC summer split. North American heavyweights 100 Thieves finished LCS Spring Split in the fourth position and might need to tweak their lineup.

100 Thieves plan to pull in Nisqy ahead of League of Legends 2021 LCS Summer

Considering the recent contract extension of Fnatic's academy mid-laner Fabian "FEBIVEN" Fiebstraten, it is likely that the European League of Legends giants will cut Nisqy and continue with their academy prospect.

100 Thieves' ry0ma might lose his first-team place if Nisqy joins them ahead of the LCS Summer Split (Image via League of Legends Championship Series)

100 Thieves, on the other hand, have struggled with their mid-lane for the past few seasons.

Last year, their academy player Tommy "ry0ma" Le broke into the main team, replacing Tanner "Damonte" Damonte but failed to deliver anything out of the box. Bringing in Nisqy to replace their existing mid-laners could turn out to be an upgrade.

Nisqy is a mid-lane specialist across multiple competitive meta. He has been a big name for League of Legends heavyweights like EnVyUs, Cloud9, and Fnatic in the past. The upcoming LCS Summer split might see Nisqy return to North America for 100 Thieves.

Just a note for English readers: According to our sources, they're in talks but nothing is certain yet.



It's specifically mentioned in the second sentence. — Christopher Leo Willekens (@tonbalikli) April 17, 2021

Esporin's founder and Esports caster, Cristopher Leo Willekens, confirmed that the report is just a rumor for now. Nothing has been officially confirmed.