promisq tells ranked League of Legends teammate to “get cancer,” Astralis release official statement

Astralis' veteran League of Legends support player Hampus ‘promisq’ Abrahamsson has reportedly been alleged of cursing his ranked teammate to 'get cancer.'

Astralis had to release an official statement based on a few leaked screenshots by Viperio Esport's positional coach Adam "Eragon" Harney.

promisq, previously known as "sprattel," has been in the professional League of Legends scene since 2015. Apart from G2 Esports and Astralis, he has also represented other major European Esports organizations like PSG, Schalke 04, and inFerno eSports.

The Swede support player was a starter for Astralis in the 2021 LEC Spring. They finished the tourney in ninth spot, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Like all other pro players, Promisq too was playing ranked in the mid-season break ahead of the Summer split, but was unfortunately seen displaying toxicity towards one of his ranked teammates, Eragon.

Eragon accused Promisq of threatening and cursing in the live League of Legends server

Adam Harney, better known as Eragon, took to Twitter on 15 April to reveal two screenshots of conversations he had with Promisq. The screenshots had evidence of promisq being toxic towards his teammate which took no time in going viral throughout the social media.

From the screenshots, it can be figured out that Promisq initially threatened Eragon to ban the champion that the latter wanted to use. promisq further stated that if Eragon failed to lock Renekton in the top lane, he would "run the game down" and leave the game for the opponents to win.

The matter escalated and Promisq took it to private chat to DM Eragon, cursing him to "get cancer."

Astralis released an official statement, confirming "to take the matter seriously"

A day after Eragon's screenshots went viral all over social media, Promisq's current League of Legends team Astralis released an official statement on 16 April. They confirmed that the team management was aware of the incident and it will be looked into with serious concern.

Astralis mentioned condemning such misbehavior from promisq. As the players are on their mid-season holiday, they will be handling the matter internally.

Eragon tagged Riot Support in his tweets and asked LEC if they would consider banning promisq from League of Legends as a form of punishment. Riot Games and promisq are yet to make their public statements on the matter.