"Her first ever Christmas song": Nmplol shares clip of girlfriend Malena's bizarre single

Nick "Nmplol" Polom exposed his long-time girlfriend Malena Tudi in the most hilarious way possible, drawing fire from the latter herself.

The content creator uploaded a short clip of a Christmas song performed by Malena that she apparently hadn't been expecting him to post. The haphazardly put-together 'track' seemed to be a joke, drawing laughter from his followers.

Nmplol presents Malena Tudi's single "Christmas"

Nick "Nmplol" Polom never misses the opportunity to pull his girlfriend's leg and the occasion of "Christmas" certainly didn't give Malena Tudi a safety pass.

On 24 December 2021, Nmplol posted a short clip of Malena on his Twitter page. He introduced it as Malena's "first ever Christmas song."

The song is entirely made in jest, containing an irregular beat with unsynced instrumentals played on top. Malena can be heard singing with an extreme amount of autotune tacked to her vocals.

"Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, holy nights and we're eating spaghetti."

Several of the pair's friends responded, including Twitch streamer Russel who sarcastically compared it to Frank Ocean's Blonde. Along with him, Sasha Grey chimed in and exclaimed her love for Christmas memes.

Malena, who was tagged in the tweet, responded soon after, telling Polom to delete the tweet immediately.

Nmplol and Malena have been involved in releasing "meme-y" music in the past, with producer Constera creating their single Stuck in America using autotuned sound bites and clips taken from their past streams.

Twitch streamers who make their own music

Many Twitch streamers have released their own music that they've created. Several go the jesting route and others take it quite seriously, with several finding success.

Through his music, Georgie "Pokelawls" marries the two possibilities, creating singles with the intent of sounding pleasant while writing light-hearted comedic lyrics. He was praised by American rapper JPEGMAFIA for his single Habibi, remixed by music producer Deathbrain.

On the flip side, there are musicians that stream on Twitch as a side-hustle, including American producer and R&B artist T-Pain, AustinShow's Talent Show winner ARIatHome, and Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul