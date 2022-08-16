No Man's Sky patch 3.99 official notes: Fixes issues with freighter customization, visual glitches, Nexus missions, and more

No Man's Sky recently received its 20th major update titled Endurance, which brought in extensive freighter customization, among other things.

Large updates in No Man's Sky usually result in bugs and glitches, and Hello Games releases a number of patches to rectify these issues.

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



nomanssky.com/2022/08/endura… Hotfix 3.99 is releasing now on all formats with lots of lovely fixes and improvements Hotfix 3.99 is releasing now on all formats with lots of lovely fixes and improvements 🙏nomanssky.com/2022/08/endura…

Patch 3.99 does the same thing, from fixing issues with freighter customization to making a glass version of the freighter stairs available for research and construction.

Hello Games has brought a host of repairs and tweaks so that players can have more of a seamless experience in No Man's Sky. They've also added fixes for memory-related crashes on PlayStation 4 & 5 and Windows PC, along with general optimization.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for No Man's Sky in 3.99.

No Man's Sky patch 3.99 official notes

Bug fixes

A glass version of the freighter stairs is now available to research and construct.

Fixed a number of issues with freighter customization that caused areas of paint to be too small or to be incorrectly labeled as primary/secondary/tertiary.

Freighter surface details (such as numbers and decals) are now recolored when changing paint options on the freighter customization screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause the orb of the freighter Trade Room to become detached and drift across the freighter.

Players can now place internal walls freely around their freighter, including within automatically generated doorways.

The freighter industrial expansion room now has a unique floor.

Older style freighter industrial expansion rooms have been added as variant parts.

Freighter storage containers now display their number designation as part of their hologram.

Fixed an issue that hid certain storage containers from the build menu if they were not built in that particular base.

Freighter storage containers that have already been built within the current base are now greyed out in the parts menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented other base parts from being placed upon Shelf Panels.

Fixed an issue that could cause other people’s freighter base parts to be placed within your own freighter base during an expedition.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through their freighter when saving the game at extreme distances from the center of the solar system.

Fixed an issue in how remaining battery life was calculated for power grids.

Fixed an issue that caused fleet coordination bonuses for fuel use to be inverted.

Fixed an issue that could cause organic frigates to occasionally roll stats with a 0 strength.

Fixed an issue that allowed duplicate organic frigates to spawn once the player has collected that system’s unique frigate.

Fixed a number of visual issues and glitches with the corridors connecting the freighter hangar to the bridge.

Improved the appearance of landing lights in the freighter hangar.

Fixed a number of minor visual glitches with freighter technology rooms.

Fixed a visual glitch that could occur when warping in the freighter.

Fixed a number of visual issues with decorative items that glowed too intensely.

Fixed a lighting glitch that affected freighter interiors.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nada to use the wrong dialog during the Artemis path.

Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in Sentinel Pillar Nexus missions if players dropped out.

Fixed an issue that could allow players to get stuck in the freighter bridge teleporter if they were jetpacking on entry.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from claiming expedition reward frigates on other saves.

Fixed an issue that could cause a progression blocker in the Taste of Metal mission (and others) during an expedition.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from claiming the reward for the first Polestar Log milestone if they had already maxed out their ship inventory.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Infestation Nexus missions to direct players to an inappropriate planet.

Fixed an issue that prevented the expedition from correctly ending after completing all objectives early.

Fixed an issue that could prevent mission progress during Sentinel Pillar Nexus missions.

Fixed a number of instances where players were unable to reset missions involving blocked mission destinations (such as recharging a portal).

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent players from acquiring the Dream Aerial in very specific circumstances.

Some base parts that were previously restricted as underwater only can now be built on land.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect pricing data within the Quicksilver shop UI.

Fixed a number of network synchronization issues with Sentinel combat.

Fixed an issue that could cause sentinels to temporarily stop network synching when a player died.

Introduced a number of optimizations to freighter NPC pathfinding.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

As usual, Hello Games announced that they would continue to address concerns and reports raised by No Man's Sky players through future patches. Players can raise an issue by submitting a bug report here.

