No More Heroes 3 release date, prices, system requirements, and more

Grasshopper Manufacture-developed No More Heroes 3 is set to be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on October 11. Produced by Xseed Games in North America, the game also has a trailer displaying it at better frame rates and resolutions.

No More Heroes is one of the most enduring and well-liked franchises from Suda51. The series debuted on the Nintendo Wii in 2007 and has gained a cult following due to its sarcastic and eccentric sense of humor and crazy gaming approach. Following the 2010 release of the sequel, Suda51's humorous action-adventure game went dormant until No More Heroes 3 arrived in 2021 as its final installment.

On October 11, the game will be released for all PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PCs running Steam. The game has Japanese voice acting and will overcome the Switch's performance restrictions with quicker load times and cutscenes running at a smooth 4K 60 fps.

No More Heroes 3 prices, PC system requirements, and story

The game's trailer shows off its fast-paced and brutal action at 60 frames per second. No More Heroes 3 physical copies are available for pre-order through many online shops, and Xseed Games has thrown in some special collectibles for series fans.

The Day 1 edition of the game costs $59.99 and comes with a paperback art book with over 70 pages of illustrations, a CD with 22 tracks from the original album, and a Santa Destroy custom license plate.

Travis Touchdown's quest to become the top superhero in the galaxy ends in the third installment of the No More Heroes series. Despite criticism for a few gameplay aspects that dragged down the entire game, this game has a fantastic legacy.

Gameplay can be challenging for new players to master. Enemies are not only swift and powerful, but they also have a variety of techniques that can confuse a novice who has not yet fully understood the gameplay. The game also offers a big world to travel around, along with intense battles. Players may initially see a lot of question marks all around the map.

The video game was first released on Nintendo Switch in August 2021 and is set nine years after the events of the previous installment. The game stars Travis Touchdown as he attempts to top the assassins' leaderboard once again while fending off interplanetary contract killers who are actively trying to conquer the entire planet.

No More Heroes 3 PC system requirements:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-3220 @ 3.30GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 25 GB of available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7700 CPU @ 3.60GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 25 GB of available space

No More Heroes 3 releases on October 11.

