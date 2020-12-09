"No one deserves this": Pokimane receives support after she calls out "disgusting" comments on her relationship with Fitz

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently lashed out at inappropriate comments made about her rumored relationship with popular YouTuber Cameron "Fitz" Mckay.
This comes just days after she addressed the entire Fitz relationship rumors on stream and dismissed them as simply a joke which was made by Fitz himself.
For weeks now, the mention of an anonymous "Steve" in Fedmyster's recent leaked document has piqued the interest of the online community. This is due to the fact that the document alleges that Pokimane was "seeing" this so-called Steve, whom many now believe to be Fitz.
Turns out, it was just another assumption that stemmed from Fitz's decision to play along recently, further fuelling the rumors.
However, the fallout of this joke has been immense and has resulted in a slew of disgusting comments being made about Pokimane online:
Pokimane stated that she and Fitz never dated and even if they did, no one deserved to be spoken about in such an unsavoury manner.
Soon after her tweet went viral, several from the online community came forward and extended support to the Twitch star.
Twitter extends support to Pokimane after disgusting comments on her rumored relationship with Fitz
In Fedmyster's document, it was alleged that at one particular juncture, Pokimane expressed interest in seeing an anonymous Steve.
This did not sit well with Fedmyster due to the fact that he had claimed that he and Pokimane were more than just friends as their dynamic with each other was a little more complicated than normal.
Ever since the mention of an anonymous Steve was made in the document, speculation has been rife online about his identity. It eventually snowballed into a big conspiracy theory, with a majority buying into the rumor that Fitz is indeed the Steve in Pokimane's life.
Fitz himself cleared the air by issuing a statement where he revealed that it was a joke on his part, adding that he did not have any relations with Pokimane:
However, the damage has already been done as the assumptive nature of the comments online now seems to have taken a turn for the ugly.
In her latest tweet, Pokimane revealed the toxic and inappropriate side of the internet. After she posted the tweet, several fans and peers came forward and extended their support to the Moroccan-Canadian star:
Irrespective of all the recent controversies that Pokimane has been a part of, the level of toxicity being directed towards her is a poor representation of today's digital age, where people seem so ready to wade into the murkiest of mires on the basis of a joke.
Published 09 Dec 2020, 10:49 IST