"No one deserves this": Pokimane receives support after she calls out "disgusting" comments on her relationship with Fitz

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently lashed out at inappropriate comments made about her rumored relationship with popular YouTuber Cameron "Fitz" Mckay.

This comes just days after she addressed the entire Fitz relationship rumors on stream and dismissed them as simply a joke which was made by Fitz himself.

For weeks now, the mention of an anonymous "Steve" in Fedmyster's recent leaked document has piqued the interest of the online community. This is due to the fact that the document alleges that Pokimane was "seeing" this so-called Steve, whom many now believe to be Fitz.

Turns out, it was just another assumption that stemmed from Fitz's decision to play along recently, further fuelling the rumors.

However, the fallout of this joke has been immense and has resulted in a slew of disgusting comments being made about Pokimane online:

i've received an insane amount of disgusting/sexual comments and speculation because of a joke Fitz made (which he later apologized for).



we never dated, but even if we did, NO ONE deserves to be sent this. pic.twitter.com/FZDA7cIE8o — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 8, 2020

Pokimane stated that she and Fitz never dated and even if they did, no one deserved to be spoken about in such an unsavoury manner.

Soon after her tweet went viral, several from the online community came forward and extended support to the Twitch star.

Twitter extends support to Pokimane after disgusting comments on her rumored relationship with Fitz

In Fedmyster's document, it was alleged that at one particular juncture, Pokimane expressed interest in seeing an anonymous Steve.

This did not sit well with Fedmyster due to the fact that he had claimed that he and Pokimane were more than just friends as their dynamic with each other was a little more complicated than normal.

Ever since the mention of an anonymous Steve was made in the document, speculation has been rife online about his identity. It eventually snowballed into a big conspiracy theory, with a majority buying into the rumor that Fitz is indeed the Steve in Pokimane's life.

Fitz himself cleared the air by issuing a statement where he revealed that it was a joke on his part, adding that he did not have any relations with Pokimane:

However, the damage has already been done as the assumptive nature of the comments online now seems to have taken a turn for the ugly.

In her latest tweet, Pokimane revealed the toxic and inappropriate side of the internet. After she posted the tweet, several fans and peers came forward and extended their support to the Moroccan-Canadian star:

thanks hafu ❤️ appreciate u always looking out for me ^^ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 8, 2020

this is horrific. i'm so sorry you have to deal with this and that there are any people that think this is in any way ok for any reason — Shubble (@shelbygraces) December 8, 2020

your real friends know you and the truth. you are loved and respected by so many for a reason.. you honestly do not deserve to deal with this.



the kids participating in this attacking behavior feel empowered by getting involved in this way. im sorry imane. — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) December 8, 2020

People really do have nothing better to do or say. I'm sorry you ever have to read these :[ — Wendy (@Natsumiii) December 8, 2020

I honestly admire poki so much and cant imagine being in her shoes, the levels of harassment she deals with over every small thing that happens are astronomical — Grace (@emiliacosplay) December 8, 2020

jesus what is wrong with these people — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) December 8, 2020

Boys acting like incels towards beautiful, kind, and amazing women should be a crime. So sorry you’re getting these disgusting comments — Syanne🖤🌻 (@syanne77) December 8, 2020

The internet is extremely hard sometimes. But always remember that time heals all and it will get better, your true friends are there to comfort you and think about how many people you motivate and inspire daily.



Love you ^_^ — sidney (@Viperous) December 8, 2020

So sorry you have to go through this stuff. People need to realize that on the other side of the computer there are real people with real feelings. 💔 it’s disgusting how people talk to other people these days. I hope things get easier for you soon 💕 — brookeab (@brookeab) December 8, 2020

Sorry you have to deal w that Poki 💕 cheering for ya — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 8, 2020

my dms are always open, i'm sorry, you don't deserve that and stay safe <3 — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) December 8, 2020

IMANE!! Remember you are SO supported by everyone around you!. People writing this kind of stuff are never fully away of the entire situation and are speaking from their own pain. No one deserves these kind of comments and I am sending SO much love to counteract this energy <3 <3 — Kristen (@KittyPlays) December 8, 2020

Absolutely no one deserves this. You are so lovely and absolutely wonderful, we're here to support you! — Elaina (@Elaina_Exe) December 8, 2020

Sorry ur experiencing this poki people can be so shitty :( — neekolul (@neekolul) December 8, 2020

Well done for keeping your head up. You are right even if you had dated anyone, you wouldn't deserve this. It's ridiculous. — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) December 9, 2020

This is disgusting. I’m sorry you have to put up with this trash — HBomb94 (@HBomb94) December 8, 2020

that’s so disgusting i’m so sorry poki :( — grace (@grxcelol) December 8, 2020

Call me a simp or whatever but no one deserves these comments. — Drifted (@DriftedReal) December 8, 2020

even if people don't like u they shouldn't be sending u these types of messages thats disgusting — urmomLUL (@LulUrmom) December 8, 2020

This is just smfh im sorry, people really have nothing better to do with their time :( — Bobdunga (@bobdunga92) December 8, 2020

This makes me so fucking sick. Seeing people feel entitled to comment on someone’s presumed sex life and attack/shame them for it is so gross. Sorry you gotta deal with that... — Toni ✨ (@Tonioverthetop) December 8, 2020

i dont know why people feel the need to comment on situations they dont know. you can read all the expose threads you want- its still only 1 side of the story. you have friends and fans who love you very much and i hope that’s enough to drown out the hate🥺 — jas ★ (@starkkuno) December 8, 2020

Irrespective of all the recent controversies that Pokimane has been a part of, the level of toxicity being directed towards her is a poor representation of today's digital age, where people seem so ready to wade into the murkiest of mires on the basis of a joke.