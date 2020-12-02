"Who asked, lol": Pokimane criticized again for trolling Fedmyster

The flare-up between Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan doesn't seem to be simmering down.

In yet another lengthy statement, Fedmyster recently took to Twitter to respond to Pokimane's follow-up document, where she debunked various allegations he leveled against her.

Fedmyster has released another Google document attempting to clear his name once and for all.

However, it seems like his attempts at justification did not sit right with Pokimane, who appeared to slam him for releasing yet another lengthy statement:

who asked lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 1, 2020

With the duo choosing to settle their differences on a public platform rather than in private, Twitter once again had a field day reacting to Fedmyster's recent take on a controversy that refuses to die down.

"I disagree with her careless portrayal of me": Fedmyster stands his ground against Pokimane

The entire drama stems from Fedmyster's initial document, leaked a couple of days ago.

Titled "My truth," it leveled severe allegations of manipulation against Pokimane, which ranged from allegedly leading him on to reportedly wanting fellow Offline TV member Yvonne removed from the house.

this is the TL;DR he wrote pic.twitter.com/vSTe16xUdm — Josh (@Bowblax) November 25, 2020

The document soon led to a murky situation for Pokimane, who decided to respond with her own statement. The 24-year-old claimed the problems stemmed from Fed's innate flirtatious nature:

As the internet remained divided over whose side to be on, Fedmyster decided to release another statement, where he continued to stand by what he said in the original document.

At the beginning of the document, he clarified that his intention is not to expose anyone. Rather, it is to protect his name from being tarnished further:

Image via Fedmyster

Regarding his relationship with Pokimane, he admitted to having a "fear of confrontation," which often acted as a barrier in transparency and communication.

Image via Fedmyster

He also debunked the screenshots that the Twitch star shared and stated that they would often have sleepovers with one another:

Image via Fedmyster

Before wrapping up his statement, he apologized to Jodi, aka QuarterJade, for painting her in a poor light to Pokimane and attempted to explain himself by debunking DM's.

In conclusion, he stated that the only purpose behind writing these documents is to pursue a kind of therapy and to finally move on from the mire that he and Pokimane currently find themselves in.

Image via Fedmyster

While Fedmyster looks forward to burying the hatchet once and for all with his recent document, Pokimane's decision to throw shade at his attempt seems to have irked the online community, who proceeded to call her out:

So we are just backhandedly bullying people now when they are trying to get better? Seems like all you know how to do is bully people anyways. — Nora (@blaraven) December 1, 2020

I have said this many times ironically but this is the first time I am saying unironically Pokiman belongs to streets — Tarsh Singh (@proft_420) December 2, 2020

You ruined his career and mind so I don’t think petty sub tweets are gonna do anything — Xayln (@Direxity1) December 2, 2020

Who asked her to exist — Evil Canadian - Fuck the Trumps (@EvilCanadian1) December 1, 2020

Fed: trying to move on with the situation (apologizing and admitting his wrong, but he DID lie about some stuff in his doc im not going to disregard that)



Pokimane: “who asked”(Dismissing the entire situation, after she spent blood and tears trying to protect her image) — Daeyon Quillen (@OUT4CLOUT) December 2, 2020

Classic. Yes Fed fucked up. But as always the woman is never at fault. Despite a shit ton of evidence. Simp somewhere else Pretty clear poki isn’t particularly good at handling things with maturity when she responds who asked. Oh wait she never takes responsibility 👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/20GZVeTzu5 — TheJshow (@OfficialJshow) December 2, 2020

Who asked? The people you manipulated lol. — A Kalashnikov 47 (@akalashnikov_47) December 2, 2020

Lmao you're honestly sad. Imagine getting proven that you're awful and manipulative, which was the original statement, fighting it, then getting proven wrong again just to say who asked lol. Not only that you didn't dispute staying single as a business move. Sad. Grow up — Accenix (@AccenixYT) December 2, 2020

This is all she can reply with. Fed just proved her wrong once again and all she can say is "Who asked lol" Talk about being profesional.. Both were in the wrong but Poki has to chill cuz her privileges won't last long in the state that she currently is. — PattyZoid (@Patty_Zoid) December 2, 2020

this tweet is trolling behavior. "who asked"



if anyone is a bully, it's the one that would tweet such a thing.



She made her doc, nobody said "who asked?"



one approach lacks respect, it's not hard to see which side that is. — valrico cleare (@tootalls) December 2, 2020

As dissent on the internet once again begins to mount against Pokimane, it seems like her recent tweet has ended up being more disrespectful than edgy, as her feud with Fedmyster rages on.