"Who asked, lol": Pokimane criticized again for trolling Fedmyster

The flare-up between Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan doesn't seem to be simmering down.
In yet another lengthy statement, Fedmyster recently took to Twitter to respond to Pokimane's follow-up document, where she debunked various allegations he leveled against her.
Fedmyster has released another Google document attempting to clear his name once and for all.
However, it seems like his attempts at justification did not sit right with Pokimane, who appeared to slam him for releasing yet another lengthy statement:
With the duo choosing to settle their differences on a public platform rather than in private, Twitter once again had a field day reacting to Fedmyster's recent take on a controversy that refuses to die down.
"I disagree with her careless portrayal of me": Fedmyster stands his ground against Pokimane
The entire drama stems from Fedmyster's initial document, leaked a couple of days ago.
Titled "My truth," it leveled severe allegations of manipulation against Pokimane, which ranged from allegedly leading him on to reportedly wanting fellow Offline TV member Yvonne removed from the house.
The document soon led to a murky situation for Pokimane, who decided to respond with her own statement. The 24-year-old claimed the problems stemmed from Fed's innate flirtatious nature:
As the internet remained divided over whose side to be on, Fedmyster decided to release another statement, where he continued to stand by what he said in the original document.
At the beginning of the document, he clarified that his intention is not to expose anyone. Rather, it is to protect his name from being tarnished further:
Regarding his relationship with Pokimane, he admitted to having a "fear of confrontation," which often acted as a barrier in transparency and communication.
He also debunked the screenshots that the Twitch star shared and stated that they would often have sleepovers with one another:
Before wrapping up his statement, he apologized to Jodi, aka QuarterJade, for painting her in a poor light to Pokimane and attempted to explain himself by debunking DM's.
In conclusion, he stated that the only purpose behind writing these documents is to pursue a kind of therapy and to finally move on from the mire that he and Pokimane currently find themselves in.
While Fedmyster looks forward to burying the hatchet once and for all with his recent document, Pokimane's decision to throw shade at his attempt seems to have irked the online community, who proceeded to call her out:
As dissent on the internet once again begins to mount against Pokimane, it seems like her recent tweet has ended up being more disrespectful than edgy, as her feud with Fedmyster rages on.Published 02 Dec 2020, 12:02 IST