"Fed was my closest friend": Pokimane issues lengthy statement in response to leaked Fedmyster document

Pokimane has been under fire ever since serious allegations of manipulation were leveled against her after a leaked Fedmyster document (Image via Disguised Toast/ Twitter)
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
ANALYST
Modified 30 Nov 2020, 11:14 IST
Feature
Days after former OfflineTV member Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan leaked an incriminating document against Imane "Pokimane" Anys, the latter has now issued a lengthy response of her own.

The 24-year-old Twitch star has been under fire ever since serious allegations of manipulation were leveled against her after the leaked Fedmyster document. Since then, she has been subject to a relentless wave of criticism as an incensed online community even began to call for her immediate cancellation.

However, in a recently released statement, Pokimane attempted to share her side of the story. She countered Fedmyster's allegations and revealed that it was his overbearing and flirtatious ways which ultimately led to his removal as an Offline TV content creator.

Pokimane responds to Fedmyster allegations, leaks DMs of her own

The ongoing drama surrounding Pokimane stems from a recently leaked document. In the document, Fedmyster went into detail about his rocky relationship with Pokimane, and the consequent impact it had on his time as an OfflineTV content creator.

From revealing flirty DMs between them to claiming that it was Pokimane who wanted fellow OfflineTV member Yvonne removed, Fedmyster's leaked document ended up opening a massive can of worms.

After facing immense backlash online, Pokimane has now responded with a lengthy statement of her own as she attempts to throw light on the issue from her perspective.

Stating that she hoped her statement would "close the chapter once and for all", she addressed the Fedmyster leak in her introduction:

Image via Pokimane
Speaking about the Yvonne incident, Pokimane apologized for questioning her work ethic and went on to reveal that Fedmyster's inappropriate behavior with Yvonne ended up being brushed under the carpet.

Image via Pokimane
Moreover, she also alleged that it was Fedmyster who complained about Yvonne to other house members and provided leaked DMs to substantiate her claims:

Image via Pokimane
When it came to addressing her relationship with Fedmyster, Pokimane did not shy away from admitting that she cared for him and that the two were very close to each other.

From highlighting his flirtatious nature to revealing how he used to have a habit of sleeping in the girls' beds, Pokimane reveals that he often ended up pushing the boundary:

Image via Pokimane
Regarding the incriminating DMs between them, Pokimane stated that their relationship was "complicated" and "confusing".

However, she claims that the messages were misleading and taken out of context as she and Fedmyster "never stayed alone":

Image via Pokimane
She also debunks her incriminating conversation about Jodi, aka fellow Twitch streamer QuarterJade, as she provides supplementing screenshots to show that Fedmyster egged her on in speaking ill of her:

Image via Pokimane
Despite the two of them delving deep into the world of personal DMs and counter-accusations, things don't seem to be looking good for either Pokimane or Fedmyster as the internet clearly remains divided over the truth:

As a mud-slinging contest between fans of Pokimane and Fedmyster ensues, it seems like the internet is on the fence when it comes to determining the outcome of this controversy.

With a lot of grey area continuing to persist in both of the statements, it remains to be seen what long-term impact these revelatory statements end up having on the careers of Pokimane and Fedmyster.

Published 30 Nov 2020, 11:14 IST
