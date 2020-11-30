"Fed was my closest friend": Pokimane issues lengthy statement in response to leaked Fedmyster document

Days after former OfflineTV member Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan leaked an incriminating document against Imane "Pokimane" Anys, the latter has now issued a lengthy response of her own.

The 24-year-old Twitch star has been under fire ever since serious allegations of manipulation were leveled against her after the leaked Fedmyster document. Since then, she has been subject to a relentless wave of criticism as an incensed online community even began to call for her immediate cancellation.

However, in a recently released statement, Pokimane attempted to share her side of the story. She countered Fedmyster's allegations and revealed that it was his overbearing and flirtatious ways which ultimately led to his removal as an Offline TV content creator.

Pokimane responds to Fedmyster allegations, leaks DMs of her own

The ongoing drama surrounding Pokimane stems from a recently leaked document. In the document, Fedmyster went into detail about his rocky relationship with Pokimane, and the consequent impact it had on his time as an OfflineTV content creator.

Advertisement

From revealing flirty DMs between them to claiming that it was Pokimane who wanted fellow OfflineTV member Yvonne removed, Fedmyster's leaked document ended up opening a massive can of worms.

After facing immense backlash online, Pokimane has now responded with a lengthy statement of her own as she attempts to throw light on the issue from her perspective.

Stating that she hoped her statement would "close the chapter once and for all", she addressed the Fedmyster leak in her introduction:

Image via Pokimane

Speaking about the Yvonne incident, Pokimane apologized for questioning her work ethic and went on to reveal that Fedmyster's inappropriate behavior with Yvonne ended up being brushed under the carpet.

Image via Pokimane

Moreover, she also alleged that it was Fedmyster who complained about Yvonne to other house members and provided leaked DMs to substantiate her claims:

Advertisement

Image via Pokimane

When it came to addressing her relationship with Fedmyster, Pokimane did not shy away from admitting that she cared for him and that the two were very close to each other.

From highlighting his flirtatious nature to revealing how he used to have a habit of sleeping in the girls' beds, Pokimane reveals that he often ended up pushing the boundary:

Image via Pokimane

Regarding the incriminating DMs between them, Pokimane stated that their relationship was "complicated" and "confusing".

However, she claims that the messages were misleading and taken out of context as she and Fedmyster "never stayed alone":

Image via Pokimane

Image via Pokimane

Advertisement

She also debunks her incriminating conversation about Jodi, aka fellow Twitch streamer QuarterJade, as she provides supplementing screenshots to show that Fedmyster egged her on in speaking ill of her:

Image via Pokimane

Despite the two of them delving deep into the world of personal DMs and counter-accusations, things don't seem to be looking good for either Pokimane or Fedmyster as the internet clearly remains divided over the truth:

Neither person has broken the law but neither one comes out of this looking good and finding the ultimate truth may never be possible. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 30, 2020

Honestly, Pokimane's response is so damn hard to believe. All the lies she's spread, How the fuck is this shit suppose to be believable? — Keaten (@Keaten88_2) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

So I had nothing better to do so I checked out Pokimane's response to the leaked document by Fedmyster. From my little understanding of the situation, Pokimane's response was a good one and Fedmyster remains a POS. Moral of the story is that Streamer houses are a terrible idea. — Tony🇬🇷 (@AntonisKazou) November 30, 2020

its wrong to attack someone, but it looks like Fed was right about Poki may having manipulated the situation to her advantage. But yes Fed did fuck up and he admits that which is good but Poki doesnt which is like bruv — Merasmus (@Merasmus17) November 30, 2020

Bro you led him on and dismissed everything thats against you and blamed it on fed lmfaooo. There's literal proof of you lying multiple times. — Trobs (@TrobbyTrobs) November 29, 2020

As a mud-slinging contest between fans of Pokimane and Fedmyster ensues, it seems like the internet is on the fence when it comes to determining the outcome of this controversy.

With a lot of grey area continuing to persist in both of the statements, it remains to be seen what long-term impact these revelatory statements end up having on the careers of Pokimane and Fedmyster.