"No way": Valkyrae hilariously responds to Sykkuno "indirectly" calling her hot

Although Sykkuno and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter are great friends, the former surprised the latter with a rather atypical compliment, which left her in stitches.

The American streamer was going through Reddit when she came across a post titled, "Sykkuno indirectly calls Rae hot," which promptly grabbed her attention. Although Sykkuno has been breaking out of his cocoon, his remark left the 100 Thieves co-owner flabbergasted.

"Oh my god. No way. Let's watch this. Does he indirectly call me hot?"

Valkyrae was in conversation with Sykkuno, LilyPichu, and Abe, among a few others when she was asked what her VTuber model would look like.

Rae thought for a bit before stating that she wanted her VTuber model to "look hot."

Here's what Sykkuno quipped:

"You should try and choose something that's like something different than what you normally look like. I was doing like an indirect compliment."

His remark made the popular YouTube streamer laugh out loudly and she concluded the conversation by admitting that "it was a stretch."

Sykkuno reveals why he won't be moving in with Valkyrae despite talking about his plans at length

Sykkuno explained why he wasn't moving into Valkyrae's house right away during a recent livestream, despite revealing his plans to do so last month. The former Among Us sensation revealed that he will not make any major changes as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases yet again.

He talked about how the situation was getting worse in LA, where he was meant to spend some time with her and Miyoung. Naturally, he put off making a decision for the time being since he wanted to see if things could improve even slightly.

Despite being vaccinated, Sykkuno confirmed that he did not want to take any risks and fall ill. He responsibly stated:

"I'm not gonna go live life on the edge just because I've gotten some shots and stuff, right?"

However, this does not rule out the possibility of Sykkuno moving in with Valkyrae and Miyoung, as the streamer himself stated that he was only going to wait a week or two to see if things improved. As a result, fans may soon be able to see the three streamers living together.

Edited by Atul S