Noble Esports finally enter the Indian Valorant scene with their official 5-man roster

It’s not every day that we get to see a North American esports organisation invest so heavily on Indian gaming talent. So, when NA giants Noble Esports sought to create their very first Valorant roster in India, quite a number of fans were taken by surprise.

Noble Esports are known for having teams in CS: GO, Gears of War, Halo, League of Legends, Smite, World of Tanks, Dota 2 and Heroes Of The Storm. They are now all set to create their very own Valorant roster and instead of picking a team from NA, they’re starting with South Asia, particularly India.

Noble Esports’ 5-man Valorant roster

Image Credits: Talk Esports

Noble Esports is entering the Indian Valorant esports scene by signing some of the biggest names that the country’s gaming community has to offer.

They have picked up both Tejas ‘Rex’ Kotian and Rahul ‘t1to’ Sridhar, who were former players from Phoenix Esports. They are renowned players in the Indian CS: GO scene, and we feel that their particular brand of fps skills will make them some of the best players in Indian Valorant.

However, the biggest name to join the Noble Esports line-up is Simar ‘psy’ Sethi, who- until very recently- was hailed as one of the best CS: GO players in India.

After officially transitioning into Valorant and signing up with Noble Esports, he has switched careers and will be seeking to make an equally celebrated one in Riot Games’ Valorant.

Harsh ‘Harsh’ Arora is the fourth member on the roster, and the squad will be rounded out by Shakir ‘hikkA’ Razak, who unlike his new teammates is Sri Lankan and had been playing Valorant for ZeGG Esports ever since the game’s closed beta launch.

The Noble Esports roster can indeed be a force to reckoned with in the Indian Valorant scene. With the amount of aggression and synergy between Rex, t1to, and psy, we feel that they have the potential to dethrone Velocity Gaming.