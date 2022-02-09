Noble Esports founder responds to accusations of not paying staff due amounts

After a day full of turmoil, from accusations of failing to pay employees to shutting down the organization's Twitter handle, Noble Esports owner Kyle McDougal has officially responded to the ongoing controversy.

Noble Esports is one of the most prominent esports organizations in North America. From Fortnite to Apex Legends to Gears of War, the organization has had multiple well-known rosters and content creators under its banner.

“For those of you that felt harmed, I sincerely apologize, but that was not my intention in the slightest”: Kyle McDougal apology brings out the unorganized accounting of Noble Esports

The organization made headlines when Noble’s partnership manager, Dan “Dizbog” Goodman, officially announced his departure from the organization, stating owner Kyle McDougal and the failure to pay all employees as primary reasons.

Soon after, the social media team shared a message on Noble Esports Twitter, refusing to work until all due payments had been cleared. This was promptly followed up by Noble Esports disabling the Twitter account.

Finally, after a day, Kyle McDougal has officially addressed the situation. He stated that before January 2022, all of the Noble Esports employees were receiving payment through PayPal, but management decided to change the payment method considering the considerable fee.

Noble @NobleGG Statement from Owner Kyle McDougal

The reasoning behind this unfortunate situation, as elaborated by McDougal, has shined a light on how mismanaged and unorganized the accounting department of one of North America’s most prominent esports organizations is.

He further stated,

"The damage has been done and I have so many emotions running through me right now. I want to apologize to the individuals who were either delayed payment or have not been paid yet, but you will be paid for your work.

"I don't have a single negative thing to say about any staff member or player that has ever been a part of this organization during my time here. I grew close enough to a handful of them to consider them great friends and even family."

Quoting his tweet, several well-known esports personalities such as AverageJonas and Arietta have shared their opinions. AvarageJonas was taken aback by how a professional organization operates through PayPal, which according to him, raises a red flag and seems highly shady.

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas Also why don't you check if your bank is okay with it before investing in crypto? Hope everyone affected gets paid twitter.com/NobleGG/status… Noble @NobleGG Statement from Owner Kyle McDougal I'm sorry what am I reading? What kind of professional org runs all payments through PayPal? Isn't this extremely shady Also why don't you check if your bank is okay with it before investing in crypto? Hope everyone affected gets paid

Arietta, an accountant by profession, aside from being the Overwatch coach of UNT Esports Club, shared an extended Twitter thread with her views on the matter.

Arietta @AriettaOW Assuming all of these ridiculous excuses are true, you didn't have controls in place for this payment process? You had one employee process payments with no oversight? No segregation of duties for posting and processing payments? 1/? Noble @NobleGG Statement from Owner Kyle McDougal Hi, professional accountant here. Assuming all of these ridiculous excuses are true, you didn't have controls in place for this payment process? You had one employee process payments with no oversight? No segregation of duties for posting and processing payments? 1/?

Several other esports personalities and fans have also voiced their opinions regarding the issue and generally condemned McDougal for the unorganized operation of Noble.

