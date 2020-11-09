Noble Esports increases trophy count to two with Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament win

The Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament grand finals was the second consecutive tournament win for Noble Esports.

After an incredible showing in yesterday’s Playtonia Warfare Valorant Series finals, the team came out swinging yet again today and took down Team Tamilas 3-0.

Noble Esports is looking better and better with each passing competition, and it’s not just IGL Simar “Psy” Sethi, who has been carrying the team on his shoulders.

Every member of the Noble Esports line-up has been showing up and putting in individual clinics.

And today, it was Shakir “hikkA” Razak who completely took over the server as the Sri Lankan was the top fragger in the first two maps of Split and Bind.

Noble Esports shows incredible team synergy and individual prowess to claim second straight Valorant crown

If the Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament is a testament to anything, it is the fact that Noble Esports has an incredible amount of raw talent and team synergy among its players.

Advertisement

Image via Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament

And though Team Tamilas’ Stoner tried his hardest to upset Noble Esports with his amazing Cypher plays, he was not able to stop Psy & Co from strolling to an easy win.

Image via Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament

The first map on Split ended 13-4, the second on Bind saw a 13-8 scoreline, while the last one on Haven was a 13-7 victory.

Image via Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament

Advertisement

The Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament boasted a prize pool of INR 80,000, with the winners receiving a hefty chunk of INR 38,000. The second and third positions got INR 22,000 and INR 15,000, respectively.

Image via Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament

The MVP of the tournament also received a cash prize of INR 5,000.

With the impressive amount of growth that Noble Esports showed during the entirety of the Nimo TV Pro-Streamer Valorant tournament, fans will be interested to see how this roster fares against the kings of Indian Valorant, Velocity Gaming.