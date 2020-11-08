Noble Esports are the winners of the Platonia Valorant Warfare Series

Noble Esports emerged victorious in the Grand Finals of the Platonia Valorant Warfare Series which boasted a total prize pool of INR 1,00,000.

The best-of-5 Grand Finals between Noble Esports and FaR Esports (which is now GodLike Esports) was quite a one-sided affair, and the former clean swept the competition with a 3-0 map score.

The team, led by Simar ‘psy’ Sethi, looked unstoppable, and the first two maps of Haven and Ascent ended 13-4 and 13-4, respectively.

However, the third map of Split was rather close, and FaR Esports finally showed some signs of life as they were able to mount an incredible comeback.

Noble Esports may have had a few hiccups along the way but were finally able to come out on top as they won the map 13-10.

Noble Esports looked unstoppable in the Grand Finals of the Platonia Valorant Warfare Series

Image via Platonia Valorant Warfare Series

Psy, Hikka, and SSSAMI, took turns in playing the carry role for all the three maps, and while SSSAMI won the MVP for Haven, it was Psy who out fragged everyone on Ascent.

Image via Platonia Valorant Warfare Series

In Split, FaR Esports’ Whitehorse was just incredible on his signature Cypher, and showed a masterclass of a performance to help his squad make a comeback.

But all his efforts were soon thwarted when Shakir ‘hikkA’ Razak took over the game with his Raze, and with a 297 ACS, he won the MVP for Split.

Image via Platonia Valorant Warfare Series

FaR Esports, who are now acquired by GodLike Esports, didn’t look like themselves in the entirety of the Platonia Valorant Warfare Grand Finals.

In the previous Grand Finals clash of the1 Play Esports Valorant Invitational, it was FaR Esports who were the top dogs of the clash. And much like today, they were down 0-2 but turned on the heat from map 3 onwards. They were ultimately able to secure a 3-2 finals win.