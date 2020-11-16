Valorant has been breaking records in India, and it has emerged as one of the best first-person shooter games of recent times. The esports void created by the negligence and inactiveness of Valve is finally being filled by Valorant, which is slowly replacing CS: GO in the subcontinent.

The developers recently introduced Indian servers for the video game as well, which significantly promoted the esports side of things in the country. Moreover, many Indian esports teams have made a serious impact on the subcontinent. Velocity Gaming has been the best Valorant team in India, and they seem rather unstoppable, having triumphed in every tournament held in the country so far.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda’s Himanshu, Velocity Gaming shared some insights into their past. They discussed various moments that occurred during the competitive matches, and also spoke about their favourite professional Valorant players from the global esports scene.

Valorant pros Velocity Gaming the first participant in Sportskeeda’s latest interview series "Champion Teams"

Sportskeeda’s newest interview series ‘Champion Teams’ has been kicked off on the Sportskeeda Esports' Youtube Channel. It will feature several championship-winning teams from India, and will venture through some exclusive moments for the entertainment of esports enthusiasts around the world.

Velocity Gaming’s roster started the interaction by sharing their backgrounds, and how the team-mates met each other and set up the legendary roster. After that, the interview took some sharp turns, and many fun details about the squad were revealed.

The casual conversation within the team meant that they also ended up giving each other Mirzapur (Hindi web series) character names. At the end of the day, it was a very lively talk, where Rite2Ace frequently took the spotlight with his witty comments and great sense of humour.

The VLT Squad also talked about their time in Bootcamp, as VLT Amaterasu touched upon some strategies that the squad is working on behind the scenes. Later, when being asked upon who they think is their most formidable competitor in India, VLT Excali replied-

“I think it is Noble Esports, (Talking) about the way that they are playing Valorant right now in tournaments. They had a bad start in the beginning, however, after the addition of their newest player SSSami they are playing very good!”

After that, they mentioned their favourite Valorant Esports players in the world and talked a bit about PC Gaming in India. TSM Subroza and TSM Drone were among the most famous players in their list. VLT HellFighter also revealed that his debut match with the team will be during the upcoming TEC Challenger Series #4, where Velocity Gaming is looking to continue their winning streak.

In the end, VLT Rite2ace appreciated their fans, and acknowledged the support that they provide in each match.

