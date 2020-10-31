Nobru vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. This game has a vast player count and extensive viewership for the content around it on platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

Bruno Goes, aka NOBRU, is a famous professional Free Fire player and content creator from Brazil. Oussema Elloumi, or BNL, is a popular content creator from Tunisia. Both have massive fan followings, and in this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played 8810 squad games and remained unbeaten in 1944 of them, which equates to a win ratio of 22.06%. With 22046 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The streamer has appeared in 2316 duo matches, winning 358 at a win rate of 15.45%. He has notched up 7155 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Coming to the solo mode, the esport athlete has played 4508 games and has 681 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 15.10%. He has 18055 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, he has only played a single squads match.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has featured in 38 games and bagged three wins. He has notched 170 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.86.

In the solo mode, the internet star has played 52 matches and has eight Booyahs. He has registered 234 kills, having a K/D ratio of 5.32.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

BNL has played 17554 squad games and remained unbeaten on 2910 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 16.57%. He has also bagged over 63200 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 4.32.

The YouTuber has played relatively fewer solo and duo games. He has 84 Booyahs in 764 games when it comes to duo matches, equating to a win percentage of 10.99%. In these matches, BNL has also eliminated 1431 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

The content creator has participated in 1232 solo games and got better of his foes in 78 of them, converting to a victory rate of 6.33%. With 2385 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

BNL has played 428 squad games in the Ranked Season 18 and emerged victorious in 31 of those, which roughly equates to a win rate of 7.24%. He has notched 1377 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.47.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Nobru is relatively better in solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad mode, BNL has a higher K/D ratio, while Nobru has maintained a better win rate.

Comparing the ranked stats isn’t possible as BNL hasn’t played solo and duo games, while Nobru has featured only in a single squad game.

